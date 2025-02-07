Sunderland defeated Wolves 5-0 in the Premier League 2 at the Academy of Light on Friday afternoon.

Goals came from Timur Tutierov, Ahmed Abdullahi, Rhys Walsh, Jaydon Jones and Finn Geragusian as the Black Cats endured a tricky opening first 20 minutes before eventually exerting their dominance over their opponents.

Murty named first-team duo Jenson Seelt and Ahmed Abdullahi in his starting XI to face Wolves at the Academy of Light in the Premier League 2, with both players working their way back from long-term injuries, though there was no place for usual captain Harrison Jones, who is expected to be with the first-team again this weekend.

It is a similar story with highly-rated hot-shot striker Trey Ogunsuyi, who was not included in Murty’s squad to face Wolves in the Premier League 2. Like Harrison Jones, he is expected to form part of Le Bris’ senior squad for the game against Watford at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Here, James Copley rates each Sunderland under-21s player after the game against Wolves:

1 . Kelechi Chibueze Developing nicely. Pulled off two good saves in the first half. Distribution was good. 7

2 . Oli Bainbridge Another solid and battling performance from the full-back, who continues to impress after his return from loan. 8

3 . Luke Bell Made a couple of vital interceptions during the game. 8