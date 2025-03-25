Sunderland’s defence has taken several injury blows ahead of the game against Millwall on Saturday

Sunderland’s defence has been hit by injury in recent weeks ahead of this Saturday’s game against Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

Left-back Dennis Cirkin looks likely to miss the clash after suffering an injury against Coventry City last time out, which forced the 22-year-old to withdraw from the England under-21 squad. Though his absence for the Millwall game is not yet confirmed, it feels likely that Leo Hjelde will return.

Sunderland were also handed another hammer blow when news broke that Trai Hume had been sent home from international duty with Northern Ireland with a hip issue. Again, his absence for the Millwall game has not been confirmed and it is understood that there is a chance the right-back could still play against the Lions. However, Dan Ballard remains on the treatment table and isn’t expected back this weekend.

Here, though we take a look at the candidates to replace Hume should he miss the game through injury and detail the tactical shift Régis Le Bris is considering ahead of the clash:

Jenson Seelt

Previous Sunderland managers have shown a desire to keep their centre-back pairing together where possible. If Le Bris wants the continuity of keeping O’Nien and Mepham intact, we could see Jenson Seelt play right-back in the game against Millwall. It isn’t the Dutchman’s natural position but he has played there before.

The 21-year-old former PSV man has only just returned from injury, so playing him in an unnatural position would be a little bit of a gamble for Le Bris, though doing so would allow the heart of Sunderland’s defence to stay consistent with the left-back Cirkin also likely to miss the game.

Oli Bainbridge

This one feels highly unlikely. Bainbridge, who can play at left-back, right-back and centre-back, has impressed for Graeme Murty’s under-21s side in recent seasons but is yet to make a first-team debut for Sunderland. The 21-year-old does have senior experience under his belt this season, however, after a loan to Scottish club Kilmarnock during the early part of the season.

The youngster may be worth a spot on the bench given his versatility and Sunderland’s defensive crisis but it would be a huge leap of faith for Le Bris to throw him in from the start against Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Luke O’Nien

Sunderland’s club captain is the natural first-team replacement for Hume. The 30-year-old has played a lot of football at right-back for the Black Cats in the past. Should O’Nien start at right-back then it would likely mean Seelt would partner Mepham in a four with Hjelde at left-back.

That could provide a little bit of a risk in terms of breaking up your regular central defensive combination, though it may be the best option in terms of square pegs in round holes.

Alan Browne

Alan Browne is typically a midfielder but to look at his playing style, could do a job at full-back for a couple of games. The former Preston North End man has a vast amount of experience in the game and he may well be worth a look at right-back if Le Bris doesn’t want to start Seelt so soon into his return from injury.

Patrick Roberts

I know exactly what you are thinking... Patrick Roberts is unlikely to play right-back, and I agree. However, it is my understanding that a change in shape has been discussed behind the scenes, given Sunderland’s injury issues. That could mean Le Bris changes to a 3-5-2. That would mean Seelt or Hjelde could be protected by Mepham and O’Nien in the centre of defence.

Roberts would play right-wing-back with Romaine Mundle at left-wing-back if Cirkin is absent, as is looking increasingly likely. Le Bris would also get to keep his favoured midfield three of Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg and have the opportunity to play Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda up-front. The aforementioned Alan Browne could also be a shout at right-wing-back. Le Bris could also opt for a back five of Hjelde, O’Nien, Seelt, Mepham and Roberts if the head coach wanted to slice it that way.

Indeed, the formation change was being discussed before news broke of Hume’s injury, meaning that Le Bris may opt to move to three centre-backs and wing-backs even if Hume makes the Millwall game, which could mean Roberts dropping out of the starting XI, which would provide some balance in attack with the Black Cats defence able to, in theory, shift over to cover Mundle when on the attack.

