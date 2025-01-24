Seaham Red Star ready for Whitley Bay challenge as Horden warned ahead of Ryton test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A busy weekend lies in wait across the Ebac Northern League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reality has set in for Seaham Red Star after they were warned they have to start picking up points to avoid relegation this season.

After playing just one game so far this year, Red Star are sat at the foot of the Division One table and lie ten points adrift of third from bottom Whickham after the Lang Jacks put together an improved run of form. However, an impressive win against Kendal Town in their last competitive fixture means Red Star head into Saturday’s home clash with Whitley Bay in a confident frame of mind - according to assistant manager Michael Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Echo: “It’s an interesting one for us because we are going into the game having not played since Kendal and we have to use that as a marker. We have to use the momentum we gained from winning that game because the performance levels we hit then, we have to hit them again.

Action from Seaham Red Star's defeat at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

“We know it’s a very tough game but we are at home and we have to use the momentum we have to start picking up points. The reality has set in, we have to start picking up points and that has to happen now. We are going into it confidently, we will stick to the way we play are we are confident we can get something from the game. We have to be prepared for it and we have to turn up for the game.”

Johnson confirmed Red Star have a strong squad available and several big decisions will have to be made ahead of the game.

There is one Friday night fixture as Newcastle Benfield look to move within touching distance of the play-off places with a home win against West Auckland Town. Elsewhere on Saturday, Easington Colliery are targeting a fourth consecutive win when they travel to Marske United and league leaders Redcar Athletic face a tough test as they travel to FA Vase heroes Crook Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow title contenders Shildon, Blyth Town and Boro Rangers face respective away days at Whickham, Kendal Town and Birtley Town. North Shields will hope to bounce back from their midweek defeat against Easington when they visit Carlisle City and play-off contenders Newcastle Blue Star travel to Teesside to take on Guisborough Town.

Division Two leaders warned ahead of Ryton challenge

Assistant manager Andy Colledge has warned Horden CW they face ‘a very tough test’ when they host Ryton and Crawcrook Albion at Welfare Park.

The Marras are currently sat at the top of the Division Two table following last weekend’s 2-1 win at Billingham Town and will hope to aid their promotion bid with a home win this weekend. However, Colledge revealed how highly he rates Saturday’s visitors and insisted Ryton should be in the automatic promotion picture.

He told The Echo: We go into the game knowing Ryton will be a very tough test on paper because they have some very good players and should be pushing for promotion in my opinion. We have Ross Kidson back from a long-term injury and new signing Craig Hutchison is available - but striker Jack Pounder is out with an injury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Title rivals Yarm and Eaglescliffe are without the suspended Daniel Jones for their home clash with Washington and third placed Jarrow are missing Thomas Ions, Benjamin Shodeinde, Evan Whittle, Karl Morrison, Chris Brennan and Ryan Keltie for their trip to Darlington Town. Boldon CA are hoping to have player-joint manager David Palmer available for their visit to Prudhoe YC and Jake Fowler has joined Sunderland West End ahead of their home game with FC Hartlepool.

Chester-le-Street Town will host Bedlington Terriers and there is a key clash in the play-off race as Chester-le-Street United travel to Teesdale Park to take on Thornaby. Billingham Town are the visitors to Alnwick Town and Esh Winning can tighten their grip on a play-off spot with a home win against Grangetown Boys Club.