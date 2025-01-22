Gateshead cult hero loving life with Northern Premier League neighbours Dunston UTS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The attacking midfielder scored his second hat-trick in three home games for Dunston UTS in midweek.

Former Gateshead and Blyth Spartans winger JJ O’Donnell has been reinvigorated by his move to Dunston UTS after netting his second hat-trick in three home games for the Northern Premier League East promotion contenders.

The 33-year-old became a firm favourite during an eight-year stay with the Heed before scoring 20 goals in 97 league appearances during a three-and-a-half stint with Spartans. After leaving the latter last summer and recovering from a shoulder injury, the former Luton Town player linked up with Dunston in October and made his debut in a narrow 3-2 home win against North East neighbours Heaton Stannington two weeks later.

JJ O'Donnell is enjoying life at Northern Premier League East Division play-off contenders Dunston UTS (photo Dunston UTS) | Dunston UTS

O’Donnell’s first goals for Jon McDonald’s side came with a stunning hat-trick in a 6-1 hammering of Consett in November and he repeated that trick with a treble in Tuesday’s 4-1 home win against Brighouse Town to take his Dunston tally to seven goals in 14 appearances. Reflecting on a fine start to life at the UTS Stadium, O’Donnell admitted he still feels he can compete higher in the non-league pyramid but is hoping to ensure he does exactly that with Dunston.

He told The Echo: “My best football has always been when I’ve enjoyed it and any footballer that’s played at any level will tell you that you play your best football when you enjoy it. Jon (McDonald) gives me that freedom and I love it because I can express myself and if I make a mistake, it’s not the end of the world. Ultimately, that’s what got the best out of me and I am here to win. I believe I can still play higher but I am here because this is a good club with good people and it’s all about enjoy it. I’m 33 now but I am still enjoying it and enjoying putting the ball in the goal as much as I always have.”

The midweek win against Brighouse means Dunston head into this weekend’s visit to East Division leaders Belper Town sat six points adrift of the current frontrunners. However, O’Donnell’s side also have three games in hand over their hosts and a second consecutive promotion push is on the cards as Dunston look to move on from last season’s agonising play-off final defeat against Stockton Town. Although his side is sat in the play-off spots ahead of their battle with the Nailers, O’Donnell stressed he has loftier ambitions for the remainder of the season.

“The main thing was the win because we haven’t played since late December and the teams around us have,” he explained. “It’s all about keeping the pressure on and our aim here is to win the league. I said when I came here it was my aim and I knew it was the club’s aim. To win leagues you have to be ruthless so we know we have fallen behind in games and putting points on the board is the main thing for us now. You’ve got to beat teams around you and if you want to be successful you’ve got to beat the best. Belper are at the top for a reason and we have to go there with confidence.”