Gateshead midfielder Regan Booty has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks.

Carl Magnay has warned Gateshead ‘aren’t going to be bullied’ after a number of clubs showed an interest in key midfielder Regan Booty.

The England international has been an integral figure at the International Stadium since moving to Tyneside in the aftermath of suffering relegation from the National League with Maidstone United just over 18 months ago. Booty’s first season with the Heed ended with a goalscoring appearance in their historic FA Trophy Final win against Solihull Moors and he has captained the side for large parts of the current campaign following a serious injury suffered by club captain Greg Olley in the opening month of the season.

Gateshead midfielder Regan Booty (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

However, the midfielder, who penned a new deal at the International Stadium earlier this season, has been absent from Gateshead’s last two matchday squads as Magnay’s men fell to a home defeat against FC Halifax Town before battling to a goalless draw at Yeovil Town on Friday night. That decision came days after Booty submitted a transfer request after Gateshead rejected an offer they felt was unsatisfactory from one of the midfielder’s suitors. There is believed to be interest from League One and League Two clubs, as well as at least one of the Heed’s National League rivals - but Magnay stressed the club’s stance that they will not entertain a deal unless they receive what the Gateshead boss described as ‘a satisfactory offer’ for one of their star players.

He said: “The current situation is very simple. It’s been well documented the club has sold some players. The club is now taking a firm stance given the fact we have lost some key players and any club that puts an offer in for Regan has to start showing us more respect and submit a satisfactory offer for the player. It’s as simple as that.

“Given the market value and the deals going on around us, we don’t want to sell players on the cheap, particularly when we consider Regan to be one of the best players in the league. So we aren’t going to be bullied by agents or forced into decisions by clubs. Some of the behaviour from the parties involved hasn’t been great and unless they give us a satisfactory offer, it’s as simple as he won’t go anywhere.”

Magnay remains keen to add to his squad and there is some hope two new faces could arrive over the coming week and the Heed boss has stressed bolstering his midfield ranks is a priority.

He explained: “It’s difficult for us to do business at the minute given the fact we have to use the free transfer market so these deals are taking a bit long. Midfield is definitely an area we need to bolster for obvious reasons and we need more depth in there so that’s the area we are targeting.”

Gateshead are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Newcastle United Under-21s in the National League Cup.