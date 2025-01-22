There are just two weeks remaining in the January transfer window and Sunderland are still looking to add to their squad before the close of business early next month.

As it stands, the surprise loan signing of French star Enzo Le Fee remains the only new addition to Regis Le Bris’ squad after the Black Cats struck a deal with Serie A club Roma that saw the attacking midfielder reunited with his former Lorient head coach .

Any permanent move for Le Fee would depend on the outcome of Sunderland’s push for promotion into the Premier League and, as it stands, Le Bris’ men are firmly in the mix with just under half of the Championship season still to play. The decision over Le Fee’s long-term future is not the only one lying in wait for the Black Cats hierarchy as three other loan additions approach the final months of their season-long stays on Wearside and a number of other players are now at crucial periods in their own contracts.