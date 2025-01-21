Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Hibernian teenager Reuben McAllister.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland and Championship rivals Swansea City are both keeping a “close eye” on Hibernian teenager Reuben McAllister, according to reports.

The midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan with Scottish League One outfit Cove Rangers, and is out of contract at Easter Road in the summer - a situation which the Daily Record suggests has alerted the Black Cats and the Swans to his potential availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAllister was formerly in the academy system of Bristol City, but moved to Edinburgh in 2022, and at the time of writing, has a single senior Hibs appearance to his name. That outing came from the bench in a Europa Conference League qualifier against Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes in August 2023.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The starlet predominantly operates as a deep-lying central midfielder, but is capable of playing in more advanced and wide positions, and has even featured as a left-back full-back during his fledgling career. It is understood that both Sunderland and Swansea are looking at him with view to adding him to their respective developments squads.

For his part, McAllister is said to be “looking to get his long-term future thrashed out” as his contract expiration looms ever larger. Alongside his recent stint with Cove Rangers, the emerging talent also spent a period on loan with Kelty Hearts last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have relatively well-established transfer connections with Hibs, having sent players out on loan to Easter Road during each of the last two campaigns. While Eliezer Mayenda’s time in Scotland ultimately proved to be somewhat underwhelming, Nectar Triantis performed well enough to convince the club to make a second move for him this summer. Since his return to Edinburgh, the Australian has been converted into a central midfielder, and has impressed immensely in recent weeks.

Speaking about his experience north of the border in a recent interview, he said: “I have always been comfortable playing in midfield, but the switch has been really interesting. I can express myself with that freedom. When you are enjoying your football, you will play anywhere. The move has been everything I could have hoped for as I continue my development.

“This is a great club which is allowing me to showcase myself week in and week out. The manager [David Gray] has been brilliant for me. He has helped me develop my career and my new position. Consistently playing in the league has taught me so much. The SPL is so competitive. The supporters are fantastic. You’re competing against some of Europe’s elite, and we’ve had some great recent challenges against Celtic and Rangers.”

He added: “I am loving every moment with Hibs, I think everyone can see that from my performances. My whole game is developing to a new level. I feel like a different player to last season. The biggest challenge has been overcoming adversity. I have had a lot of growing up to do but I am constantly working hard to continue this momentum.”