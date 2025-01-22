Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Graeme Murty’s youth side has revealed two injury boosts for head coach Règis Le Bris

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has been handed a double injury boost on Wednesday evening.

That’s after Ian Poveda and Jenson Seelt were named in Graeme Murty’s under-21 side to face Benfica B in the Premier League International Cup at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seelt played his first competitive football in ten months after suffering a serious knee injury 325 days ago, which sidelined the Dutchman during the back end of last season and the first half of the current campaign.

Poveda also starts on the right flank in what will be his first competitive football since suffering a hamstring injury against Derby County in October. The winger had returned to the matchday squad over the festive period but continued to feel some discomfort in his hamstring.

Summer signing Abdul Abdullahi also starts up front for the Black Cats as his recovery from injury continues, with Trey Ogunsuyi expected to play on the left wing. Third-choice senior goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu starts between the sticks while returning loanee Oliver Bainbridge has been given the nod at left-back. Milan Aleksic also starts in the middle.

Sunderland are currently sixth in a field of eight teams in Group B of the Premier League International Cup with one win, one draw and one loss from their opening three games. A win at the Stadium of Light against tonight’s opponents could see Graeme Murty’s side leapfrog Benfica B, who are currently third in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland starting XI: Nna Noukeu, Jenson Jones, Seelt, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Aleksic, Harrison Jones, Poveda, Ogunsuyi, Abdullahi

Sunderland subs: Chibueze, Lavery, Geragusian, Kindon, Jaydon Jones, Whittaker, Walsh