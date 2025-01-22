Régis Le Bris handed double injury boost as Sunderland man returns 325 days after knee issue
Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has been handed a double injury boost on Wednesday evening.
That’s after Ian Poveda and Jenson Seelt were named in Graeme Murty’s under-21 side to face Benfica B in the Premier League International Cup at the Stadium of Light.
Seelt played his first competitive football in ten months after suffering a serious knee injury 325 days ago, which sidelined the Dutchman during the back end of last season and the first half of the current campaign.
Poveda also starts on the right flank in what will be his first competitive football since suffering a hamstring injury against Derby County in October. The winger had returned to the matchday squad over the festive period but continued to feel some discomfort in his hamstring.
Summer signing Abdul Abdullahi also starts up front for the Black Cats as his recovery from injury continues, with Trey Ogunsuyi expected to play on the left wing. Third-choice senior goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu starts between the sticks while returning loanee Oliver Bainbridge has been given the nod at left-back. Milan Aleksic also starts in the middle.
Sunderland are currently sixth in a field of eight teams in Group B of the Premier League International Cup with one win, one draw and one loss from their opening three games. A win at the Stadium of Light against tonight’s opponents could see Graeme Murty’s side leapfrog Benfica B, who are currently third in the table.
Sunderland starting XI: Nna Noukeu, Jenson Jones, Seelt, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Aleksic, Harrison Jones, Poveda, Ogunsuyi, Abdullahi
Sunderland subs: Chibueze, Lavery, Geragusian, Kindon, Jaydon Jones, Whittaker, Walsh
