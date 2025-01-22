There was plenty of drama and controversy as Sunderland battled their way past Derby County to hand a boost to their hopes of securing promotion into the Premier League this season.

Of course, all of the post-match talk surrounded the highly debatable decision to chalk off a Wilson Isidor goal - but the Black Cats shrugged off any anger caused by that call from the officials to secure what could be a big three points. A hard-earned clean sheet and a first-half goal from young striker Eliezer Mayenda were enough to claim another win for Regis Le Bris and his players as Sunderland moved into third place in the table and remained just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.