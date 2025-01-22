There was plenty of drama and controversy as Sunderland battled their way past Derby County to hand a boost to their hopes of securing promotion into the Premier League this season.
Of course, all of the post-match talk surrounded the highly debatable decision to chalk off a Wilson Isidor goal - but the Black Cats shrugged off any anger caused by that call from the officials to secure what could be a big three points. A hard-earned clean sheet and a first-half goal from young striker Eliezer Mayenda were enough to claim another win for Regis Le Bris and his players as Sunderland moved into third place in the table and remained just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.
A home game against struggling Plymouth Argyle will offer the Black Cats an opportunity to continue applying pressure to promotion rivals Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley this weekend - but how could the race for the Premier League play out over the coming months.
The Echo takes a look at a predicted final table provided by the stats experts at OPTA.
