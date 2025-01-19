Sunderland were held to a goalless draw by Burnley on Friday night as they were twice denied from the penalty spot.

James Trafford twice denied Wilson Isidor from 12-yards, first in the 86th minute and then in the seventh minute of added on time.

Despite drawing, Sunderland remain unbeaten in three matches. Blackburn Rovers suffered a 1-0 defeat to Oxford United, and so there's still a nine point gap between Sunderland in fourth and Rovers in fifth-place.

"We created five or six chances so we can be disappointed that we didn't score, but it shows that we can play a tough team away,” said Regis Le Bris to the BBC in his post-match interview.

"Wilson is disappointed, like the team. But football is like that. You can make mistakes but you have to learn from them. It's the best way to improve and grow. I am sure he can put this behind him, 100%.

"You have to deal with difficult experiences. The goalkeeper made two good saves, they weren't poor penalties."

The Black Cats now have to turn their attention to Tuesday’s game against Derby County. The Rams suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Watford, and now they’re just a point above the relegation zone.

Leeds have a five point lead over Sunderland, but only three points separate them and the Clarets. Sunderland following the latest round of results are four points off of second-placed Sheffield United.