Seaham Red Star need 'winning mentality' as West End boss wary of Thornaby test

There is a hectic weekend lying in wait in both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star must show a ‘winning mentality’ as they look to build on an impressive midweek League Cup win and boost their bid to avoid relegation this season.

That was the verdict of assistant manager Michael Johnson as he reflected on a Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup win against high-flying Kendal Town and looked ahead to Friday night’s visit to West Allotment Celtic. Red Star are currently sat at the foot of the Division One table ahead of their trip to Tyneside - but Johnson believes they can improve if they build on their win against the Mintcakes.

Action from Seaham Red Star's defeat at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

He said: “It’s another big game for us and it’s off the back of a very good performance and result against a very good Kendal side in the cup. We had a conversation with the lads and said winning must become a habit and we have to have that winning mentality now - but we now have to back it up and that has to be the start. It’s a tough game, they’re a good team, it was difficult in the reverse fixture and we are expecting nothing less than the same again. People are pushing to start and to get in the squad so we have some fantastic problems ahead of the game”

Arran Wearmouth is back in contention after he returned from a hamstring injury in the midweek cup win.

Elsewhere on Friday night, West Auckland Town could hand a start to goalkeeper Adam Cameron when they host Northallerton Town after he joined them from Thornaby.

Division One leaders Shildon are the visitors to Whitley Bay on Saturday and fellow promotion contenders Blyth Town and Redcar Athletic will hope to take advantage of any slip-ups from the frontrunners when they host Marske United and Guisborough Town respectively. Birtley Town have confirmed interim management team Paul Bryson, Paul Foster, Andrew Clarkson and Robin Falcus will remain in charge until the end of the season ahead of their trip to Tow Law Town. Promotion contenders Newcastle Blue Star and Kendal Town meet at Scotswood, Newcastle Benfield visit Easington Colliery, Boro Rangers entertain Carlisle City and Whickham travel to Penrith.

West End boss wary of Thornaby challenge

Sunderland West End manager Steve Cockrill has backed new Thornaby manager Bobby Coltman to be a success following his appointment at Teesdale Park.

The former Esh Winning boss will oversee his first game in charge of the Teesside outfit when they host West End on Friday night and he has wasted little time in making several new additions to his ranks. The likes of defender Dom Joynes, goalkeeper Lewis McDonald and forward Alex Hutchinson could all make starts in the game after joining Coltman’s ranks earlier this week. Cockrill revealed he ‘can’t see anything but positives’ for the new man in charge and admitted he would be ‘delighted’ if his side can claim a point from their trip down the A19.

He told The Echo: “It’s another tough game and Bobby did a great job at Esh Winning. He’s gone to Thornaby and I can’t see anything but positives for him and his coaching staff there. They will kick on so going down there on Friday it’s going to be very difficult for us. If we go there and get some sort of result I will be absolutely delighted to be honest with you.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland RCA have added experienced goalkeeper Phil Mills and forward Liam Appleby to their squad ahead of their visit to in-form Chester-le-Street United. Boldon CA’s player-joint manager David Palmer will miss his side’s home game with Redcar Town after suffering a broken wrist and Benjamin Shodeinde will be in the Jarrow squad as they prepare to host Billingham Synthonia.

Struggling Washington take on Prudhoe YC at Northern Area, Chester-le-Street Town face a tough-looking away day at FC Hartlepool and current leaders Horden CW travel to Bedford Terrace as they take on Billingham Town. Esh Winning are without the suspended duo Harry Alderson and Reece Brown for their visit to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and Yannick Asiakonou will miss Alnwick Town’s trip to Newcastle University. Darlington Town travel to Bedlington Terriers for a battle of two sides in the bottom half of the table and Yarm and Eaglescliffe will hope to boost their promotion bid with a win at struggling Grangetown Boys Club.