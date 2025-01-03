Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a busy weekend ahead in both levels of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star have been told to use to ‘disappointment and hurt’ of last week’s derby defeat against Easington Colliery when the two sides meet Welfare Park on Friday night.

A second-half goal from former Red Star striker Brad Chisholm ensured Olly Hotchkiss’ men collected all three points in their Boxing Day meeting and ensured the Colliers continued moved further away from the relegation zone. However, the defeat left Red Star at the foot of the Division One table and assistant manager Michael Johnson knows exactly what is required to improve their situation in the quickfire reunion with their local rivals.

Action from Seaham Red Star's defeat at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

He told The Echo: “It was a typical scrappy derby where they’ve taken their half-chance from a set-piece. We have to use that disappointment and that hurt from getting beat against a local rival and we have to turn that into a positive result on Friday. We know what they’re about, they know what we are about and we have to match them physically and on the ball. I think it’ll be the same sort of game as it was last week where it’s scrappy and tight and we have to stay switched on and do the right things because it will turn at some point.”

Easington will be without the suspended Keaton Marrs as he serves a three-match suspension for the red card he received in the 1-0 home defeat against Whitley Bay before the festive period.

There is one other Division One fixture on Friday night as title contenders Redcar Athletic host Teesside rivals Marske United. Elsewhere on Saturday, leaders Shildon make the short trip to West Auckland Town and third placed Blyth Town entertain play-off contenders North Shields at Gateway Park. Newcastle Blue Star will aim to avenge their Boxing Day defeat at Newcastle Benfield when the two sides meet at Scotswood and there is a Cumbrian derby as Frenchfield Park as Penrith host Carlisle City. In-form Kendal Town are the visitors to Northallerton Town, Boro Rangers host Guisborough Town, Whitley Bay make the short trip to West Allotment Celtic and Crook Town head to Ironworks Road to face Tow Law Town.

West End boss eyes further improvement

Sunderland West End manager Steve Cockrill is hoping to continue laying solid foundations for the club to grow between now and the end of the season.

West End head into Saturday’s away derby at Sunderland RCA sat in mid-table in the Northern League’s second tier after going unbeaten throughout December. A 3-1 home win against Chester-le-Street Town in their final game of the calendar year means Cockrill and his players head into the weekend in a positive frame of mind - but that the West End boss believes his side could have secured an even more impressive return from their improved displays over the last month.

He told The Echo: “We were unbeaten in December and the performance against Chester-le-Street Town was really good. If you look at the games we played in December, we played really well and were unlucky not to turn some of those draws into wins. The most important thing is to stay away from the bottom of the table and to lay some foundations to kick on next season. If we can finish mid-table, it would be an unbelievable achievement for us and it would give us something to build on for next season.”

There is one Friday night fixture in Division Two as Billingham Town host Teesside rivals Yarm and Eaglescliffe at Bedford Terrace as the visitors look to boost their bid for a first ever promotion into Division One. First meets third in Saturday’s most eye-catching clash as leaders Horden CW visit promotion rivals Jarrow just a week after they battled to a 1-1 draw at Welfare Park and there is a local derby at Ford Hub as Chester-le-Street United face Chester-le-Street Town. Boldon CA are looking for a third consecutive win when they visit struggling Washington, Redcar Town make the short trip to Grangetown Boys Club and Northumberland rivals Bedlington Terriers and Alnwick Town face off at Doctor Pit Park. Promotion contenders Esh Winning are the visitors to Newcastle University, managerless Thornaby visit Darlington Town and FC Hartlepool entertain Billingham Synthonia.