Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Westerlo striker Matija Frigan.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported Sunderland transfer target Matija Frigan would “be happy” to sign for the Black Cats this January, according to an update from the continent.

Speculation linking Regis Le Bris’ side with a move for the KVC Westerlo striker emerged earlier this week, with Sunderland understood to be in the market for attacking reinforcements over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Frigan signed for Westerlo in 2023, and is under contract until 2028. So far this season, he has registered seven goals and three assists from 22 games. But according to Voetbal Nieuws, there are a number of encouraging signs that the Black Cats would be able to seal a deal for the forward, if they chose to firm up their interest.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Firstly, is is understood that the Croatian himself would be more than content to leave his current employers for Wearside, where he would be swapping a relegation battle for an opportunity to challenge for a spot in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Westerlo are said to be open to the prospect of a sale this month. For one thing, despite his return of roughly one goal every three games, it is claimed that the club have not been fully convinced by Frigan in recent times. Moreover, it is suggested that the Belgian side need to raise funds to bring in new signings of their own during the current window, and as such, would be willing to let the player leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any deal for Frigan is unlikely to come cheap, however. Voetbal Nieuws go on to claim that Sunderland will need to offer “millions of Euros” for Frigan, with Westerlo regarded as tough negotiators who are eager to recover the £4.6 million they paid for the attacker just 18 months ago.

Frigan is not the only centre-forward who Sunderland have been linked with in recent days. Various reports have suggested that the Black Cats hold a serious interest in Leicester City forward Tom Cannon, who was recalled from a loan spell with Stoke City on Wednesday, while Southampton talent Ben Brereton Diaz has also been touted as a target.