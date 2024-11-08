NORTHERN LEAGUE: Collingwood wants more goal threat from Seaham Red Star

There is a busy weekend lying in wait in the FA Vase second round and both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Mark Collingwood has called on Seaham Red Star to find their shooting boots as they look to round off a positive week against Penrith.

Collingwood’s men battled to a goalless home draw against Division One rivals Birtley Town last weekend before producing a stunning performance to claim a 1-0 win at Northern Premier League East side Dunston UTS in the Durham Challenge Cup in midweek. Matters turn back towards the bid for survival in the Northern League when Penrith are the visitors on Saturday afternoon and Collingwood knows exactly what he wants to see from his players.

He told The Echo: ‘We need to score more, we’ve shut the back door with clean sheets but we missed some great chances. We have to score more to start getting wins together on a regular basis. We have to win and we have to put the level of commitment we showed last week into every game this season. If we do that we will win more because the lads put everything into it and if we do that every game we will be fine.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Easington Colliery will aim to build on last weekend’s impressive 2-1 win at title favourites Redcar Athletic when they host former Division Two rivals Newcastle Blue Star. Boro Rangers are the visitors to Whitley Bay and Shildon are looking to boost their promotion push with a home win against struggling Tow Law Town. West Allotment Celtic make the short trip to Newcastle Benfield and Guisborough Town host Kendal Town in a battle of two sides with play-off aspirations.

Horden set challenge ahead of Darlington test

Horden CW have been challenged to ‘raise their game’ when they travel to Eastbourne Community Stadium to take on Darlington Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Marras remain firmly in the race for promotion into Division One after losing just one of their first 20 games of the league campaign. However, after drawing two of their last three games, Jonny Payne’s side are sat two points adrift of current leaders Yarm and Eaglescliffe - although do also have the benefit of holding a game in-hand on the frontrunners. Saturday’s meeting with Darlington will see Horden looking to go one better than their result against the same opposition earlier this season when a late Lee Hastie equaliser earned a point for Town after Josh Home-Jackson had put the Marras in front midway through the second-half.

Assistant manager Andy Colledge saw enough from Saturday’s hosts to know that his side will face a significant test of their promotion credentials this weekend.

He told The Echo: “We played Darlington early on in the season and they matched us so we going into the weekend knowing we’re going to have to raise our game. Getting those three points is an absolute must to stay in touch with teams in and around us at top of league.”

There is one Friday night game in Division Two as Chester-le-Street United travel to Essity Park to take on Prudhoe YC. Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland West End will aim to bounce back from last weekend’s heavy defeat at Prudhoe and their midweek Durham Challenge Cup exit at Hebburn Town when they host leaders Yarm and Eaglescliffe. Sunderland RCA head to Teesside to take on Billingham Town and Washington entertain Bedlington Terriers at Northern Area.

Third placed Jarrow have Liam Blair and Tom Ions back in contention for their trip to Grangetown Boys Club as new manager Curtis Collantine oversees his first home game in charge of the hosts. Esh Winning will hope to boost their promotion push with a win at Chester-le-Street Town and there is a Teesside derby as Redcar Town entertain Thornaby.

Fell reign set to start with Vase tie

Gavin Fell kicks off life as Blyth Town manager with an FA Vase second round tie at Carlisle City after he was named as permanent successor to former boss Michael Connor.

Connor accepted an offer to take charge at Town’s Northern Premier League neighbours Blyth Spartans earlier this week after they were taken over by a community-led group. After spending time working alongside Connor, Fell will step into the lead role in the dugout in Saturday’s visit to Cumbria and he heads into the tie fresh from agreeing contracts with key quartet Stephen Forster, Adam Johnson, Ben Franklin and Liam Wotherspoon.

Elsewhere, 2015 Vase winners North Shields entertain Charnock Richard and Crook Town travel to North Yorkshire to take on Northallerton Town. FC Hartlepool head to the North West to face Ashton Athletic, Whickham entertain Redcar Athletic and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion face West Didsbury and Chorlton at the Oldhaulage Stadium.