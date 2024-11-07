A Sunderland youngster has made a second loan move of the season.

Sunderland youngster Adam Richardson has been challenged to ‘showcase his abilities’ after joining Northern Premier League club Blyth Spartans on loan until the end of January.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has secured his second loan spell of the season when he agreed to join Spartans as he becomes the first signing made since the Croft Park club were taken over by a supporter-led group last week. Richardson spent time with Spartans’ league rivals Hebburn Town earlier in the campaign as he made a handful of appearances for Daniel Moore’s side before returning to the Black Cats. He will now hope to impress during his second stint in the third tier of the non-league game and is in line to make an immediate debut at Warrington Rylands this weekend after training with his new team-mates on Thursday night.

Sunderland youngster Adam Richardson has joined Blyth Spartans on loan until the end of January (photo Stephen Beecroft) | Stephen Beecroft

Sunderland academy director Robin Nicholls believes the move will offer a big opportunity for Richardson as he backed the highly-rated keeper to play a major role in helping his new side in their battle against a second successive relegation.

He told the club website: “This opportunity will continue to provide Richo with exactly what he needs: minutes in senior football. It builds on his time with Hebburn Town and offers him another chance to showcase his abilities. Blyth is a historic non-league club, and we’re confident Adam will play an important role in their current campaign.”

Richardson added: (I am) delighted to sign, I'm excited to come and play men's football at a big club and hopefully we can get going in the right direction.”

Spartans made a second signing of their new era on Thursday when they secured the services of Gateshead defender Ben Fell on loan.