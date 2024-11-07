After a frustrating draw with Preston North End in midweek, Sunderland are straight back to Championship action when they welcome Coventry City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Coventry made the shock decision ahead of the game to sack long-serving and hugely successful boss Mark Robins, putting first-team coach Rhys Carr in temporary charge. Like Régis Le Bris, he has a number of injury and availability issues to continue ahead of the game. Here’s all the team news across both camps as we have it...