The five Sunderland U21s starlets who could follow Caden Kelly in sealing loan exits

Sunderland have a number of emerging talents who could benefit from a loan in the near future

Sunderland confirmed the loan departure of U21s starlet Caden Kelly earlier this week. The versatile attacking talent has left the Stadium of Light to link up with National League North outfit Darlington on an initial one-month deal.

Kelly has been in decent form for Graeme Murty’s side of late, with two goals in five outings so far this term, and featured in the first team match day squad for the Black Cats’ away trip to Middlesbrough last season. Addressing the 20-year-old’s exit, academy manager Robin Nicholls said: "This opportunity provides Caden with a great chance to experience senior football. After a few seasons in PL2 with our U21s, he will go into a big club at a good level of the football pyramid. We have seen how successful these loans can be and we hope Caden can have a positive experience."

But which players could follow Kelly in sealing a temporary stint away from Wearside in the near future? We’ve taken a closer look at some prospective candidates below...

Jewison Bennette

A bit of a gimme in a sense, given that Bennette was widely expected to leave over the summer and that a January loan has been hinted at a couple of times in the weeks since. The Costa Rican winger has impressed for the U21s this season, but an opportunity to gain more senior minutes could prove to be beneficial as he attempts to stake his claim for future inclusion in Regis Le Bris’ plans.

Ben Crompton

Crompton has been struggling with an injury of late, but upon his return, he could be another player with one eye on a loan exit. Turning 21 in December, he is a relative old head of Graeme Murty’s side, and will surely be eager to test himself in the senior game sooner rather than later. If that opening isn’t afforded to him on Wearside, maybe it will be elsewhere.

Kelechi Chibueze

The Sunderland stopper actually spent a couple of spells with non-league Consett AFC last term, and there is no reason to believe that he wouldn’t benefit from a similar arrangement this year too. The presence of Blondy Nna Noukeu could lead to a limited amount of minutes for the 20-year-old, and another stint at a lower league side may prove worthwhile.

Joe Anderson

A little bit of an anomaly in the sense that Anderson is slightly older than the other players on this list, but the 23-year-old has been firmly stuck in the U21s this season, and it is very easy to envisage him leaving Wearside in January. Last term, he was shipped out to Shrewsbury Town, and a loan of a similar ilk might be just what he needs to kick start his stagnating career.

Zak Johnson

This could hinge largely on the business that Sunderland do in January given how scarce their options are at full-back, but if suitable cover can be found then there is every chance that Johnson could be sent out for another loan following his successful stint with Irish outfit Dundalk last season. The 19-year-old has been floating around the first team squad this term, but regular minutes could do him the world of good.