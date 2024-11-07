Championship pacesetters Sunderland played out a second goalless draw in four days as they shared the points with a well-drilled Preston North End team.

The result leaves Sunderland just two points clear of nearest rivals Sheffield United, who reduced the deficit at the top of the table with their seventh win in 10 matches.

However, crucially Sunderland did gain ground on fellow promotion contenders Leeds United, who were unable to break down a stubborn Millwall defence in a disappointing 1-0 defeat in South East London.

Sunderland will hope to return to winning ways in their next match at home to a managerless Coventry City team that currently sit 17th in the Championship table after a 2-1 loss to Derby County.

Fans can expect to see plenty of twist and turns in the Championship throughout the remainder of the season. But how have this week’s results impacted the race for promotion and the battle to avoid relegation?

