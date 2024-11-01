There is another busy weekend ahead in both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Mark Collingwood has called on Seaham Red Star to find their ‘confidence and levels’ as they look to return to winning ways against Birtley Town this weekend.

Last weekend’s 5-0 defeat at Carlisle City means Collingwood’s side have lost their last five consecutive league games and are now sat second from bottom in the Division One table. There was a return to winning ways in midweek when Red Star romped to a big win in a Durham Challenge Cup tie against Wearside League club Farringdon Detached - and Collingwood is hopeful that will give his players some confidence as they prepare for Saturday’s home clash with Birtley.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

He told The Echo: “They are all big tests at the moment and we need to win games. It’s a big game but every game is a big game. We can write off last weekend after going down to ten men inside ten minutes. They scored from the resulting free-kick so we were always chasing the game. But this weekend, we need to find ourselves in terms of our confidence and our levels and we need to improve dramatically. We have a young squad but we can’t use age as an excuse any more and we have to become a better version of ourselves. We need to find points from somewhere and find that win by doing our talking on the pitch.”

Collingwood could hand a home debut to defender Cameron McHarg but Luke McCabe (suspended) and Arran Wearmouth (knee injury) will miss out.

There are two Friday night fixtures in Division One as Easington Colliery travel to leaders Redcar Athletic and North Shields host Carlisle City at the Daren Persson Stadium. There is a big game in the promotion race on Saturday as Blyth Town travel to Newcastle Blue Star, Boro Rangers entertain West Allotment Celtic and Mechack Kanda will miss Whitley Bay’s travel to Tow Law Town. West Auckland Town could move into the top four with a win at Northallerton, out-of-form Whickham entertain Kendal Town and there is a Teesside derby as Marske United host Guisborough Town. Shildon could move into the play-off places with a win at Penrith and Newcastle Benfield will aim to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat against Guisborough when they host Crook Town.

Horden warned to be wary of Synners threat

Assistant manager Andy Colledge warned Horden CW not to underestimate Billingham Synthonia as the two sides prepare to meet at Welfare Park on Saturday.

The Marras are currently level on points with Division Two leaders Yarm and Eaglescliffe after embarking on a strong run of form that continued with a 5-0 demolition of Alnwick Town last weekend. They will remain strong favourites to extend their strong form with a home win against a Synners side that are currently sat in the bottom half of the table and are without a win in their last seven games ahead of their trip to Welfare Park.

However, Colledge has called on the Horden squad to ignore their visitors form and league position and stressed they have to be at their best to boost their promotion bid with another win on home soil.

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge

He told The Echo: “We go into Saturday’s game looking to continue our current league form. Synners will be a tough game as last season proved they have decent squad and their league position didn’t really do them justice. as I’ve watched them twice this season and saw enough to suggest we have to be at our best.”

Sunderland West End will hope to extend their remarkable run of form when they visit Prudhoe YC on Friday night. A win for West End would take them to within four points of the top six and continue the momentum built up by six consecutive wins.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Chester-le-Street Town face a tough trip to current leaders Yarm and Eaglescliffe and Chester-le-Street United are on home soil as they face Redcar Town. Sunderland RCA will hope to kickstart an upturn in form when they entertain Alnwick Town and struggling Washington travel to FC Hartlepool. Jarrow have a full squad available for their home game against fellow promotion contenders Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and Boldon CA have some major calls to make ahead of their trip to Thornaby. Grangetown Boys Club have appointed Curtis Collantine as their new manager ahead of their visit to Bedlington Terriers and Esh Winning could move top of the table with a home win against Darlington Town.