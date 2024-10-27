Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was another hectic weekend across both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Assistant manager Michael Johnson bemoaned a ‘bad day at the office’ as ten-man Seaham Red Star crashed to a heavy defeat at Carlisle City.

The tone was set in the opening five minutes when Mark Collingwood’s men were reduced to ten men by Cameron McHarg’s red card. Their hosts wasted little time in making the most of their numerical advantage as Josh Simpson converted from the resulting free-kick and they went on to ease to all three points with second-half goals from Jordan Irving and Ben McCarron and a brace from Keighran Kerr.

Action from Jarrow's FA Vase second qualifying round win against Seaham Red Star (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Describing the performance, Johnson told The Echo: “It was a tough day for us and the game was probably decided in the fifth minute with the red card and it was really an uphill battle from there. To make matters worse, they scored from the free-kick but we’ve done well and stuck in during the first-half. We just got tired playing for 85 minutes with ten men and we have to take the criticism we will get because that’s football. We will stick at it, we will dust ourselves down and go again. It’s a bad day at the office and it’s a performance that hasn’t matched what we’ve put in during the last few weeks.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, James Fairley’s equaliser was not enough for Easington Colliery as a goals from Jack Raper and Tafari Nicholas condemned Olly Hotchkiss’ side to a 2-1 home defeat against Northallerton Town. West Auckland Town moved into fourth place in the table after James Harrison and Layton Watts netted in their 2-1 home win against Boro Rangers and Dan Lanning’s hat-trick inspired Newcastle Blue Star to a 3-2 victory against Whickham. Scott Heslop grabbed the winner as Birtley Town overturned a two-goal deficit to secure a 4-3 home victory against Shildon. Ben Dibb-Fuller scored twice as struggling Tow Law Town eased to a 6-1 win at West Allotment Celtic and Connor Shields netted the only goal as Penrith took the points at Whitley Bay. Ryan Winder, James Bailey, Steven Yawson and Jordan Palmer hit the net in Kendal Town’s 4-0 home win against Marske United and goals from Jason Blackburn, Daniel McWilliams and Joseph Pickett gave Guisborough Town a 3-0 victory against Newcastle Benfield.

West End continue to impress with home win against Redcar

Steve Cockrill praised Sunderland West End for moving on from a slow start to extend their impressive run of form with a home win against Redcar Town.

The visitors made a quickfire start at Ford Hub on Friday night and grabbed the lead when Joss Storr netted on the quarter-hour mark. However, two goals in the space of three second-half minutes from Charlie Green and Craig Linsel ensured West End made it five wins in a row in all competitions and moved into eleventh place in the table.

Speaking after the game, Cockrill told the club website: “We came out of the blocks really slowed and they pressed really hard for the first 35 minutes. We started to get into it towards the end of the first-half, we were a bit scrappy in the first-half but we went in at half-time and said to the lads we needed to control the game and not to worry about their pressing because they were going to run out of steam, which they did. Then after about 50 minutes, it was all about us and the result was never in doubt.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, A Tom Atkinson hat-trick inspired Yarm and Eaglescliffe to a 4-2 win at Darlington Town and ensured his side remained at the top of the Division Two table. Horden CW are level on points with the frontrunners as they punished nine-man Alnwick Town at St James Park. Usman Ogidan and Yannick Aziakonou were both shown red cards either side of half-time for the hosts - and they were further punished as Joshua Home-Jackson, Jack Pounder, Chris Wallace, Robbie Bird and Taylor Campbell all found the net for their visitors.

Charlie Loveday and Stephen Siyanbola scored either side of a Dan Hailes goal as Chester-le-Street United battled to a 2-1 win at Boldon CA and a George Pinder goal was not enough for Sunderland RCA as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle University. Prudhoe YC a held off a late fightback from Chester-le-Street Town to seal the points at Moor Park. Kieran Hall’s late goal gave the Cestrians some hope after Matt Law and Freddie Marr had put their visitors on the front foot - but an equaliser evaded the hosts in the final ten minutes. Jarrow moved into third place as Callum Johnston got the only goal of their win at Billingham Town and Esh Winning are in fourth place after their 2-2 home draw with Billingham Synthonia.