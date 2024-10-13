Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a goal-laden weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Assistant manager Andy Colledge praised Horden CW’s adaptability after they moved to the top of the Division Two table with a big home win against promotion rivals Esh Winning.

The Marras made a fast-paced start to the contest and found themselves three goals ahead by the half-hour mark as Philly Angus, Jack Pounder and Ben Henderson all found the net. Esh reduced the arrears just before half-time but second-half efforts from Pounder and Ben Riding ensured Jonny Payne’s men claimed a win that ensured they ended the weekend sat on top of the table.

He told The Echo: “It was not our best performance of the season but we were organised, we defended well and we took the chances that fell our way. The lads are showing we can change the way we have to play to suit who we are playing and that is really pleasing to see.”

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Craig Linsel was the star of the show as Sunderland West End strolled to a home win against Washington in front of an impressive crowd of 345 at Ford Hub. Linsel bagged a hat-trick, Taylor Ford and Zouhair Benali both scored twice and Luke Page also netted as West End romped to an 8-0 victory. Kris Summers, Josh Daley and Nathan Bayes helped FC Hartlepool to a 3-1 win at Billingham Town in Friday night’s other fixture.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Tom Atkinson scored twice and Reece McMann was also on target in Yarm and Eaglescliffe’s 3-1 win at Alnwick Town. Callum Johnston and Levi Collins scored a goal in each half as Jarrow saw off Sunderland RCA to move into fourth place in the table. A Mackenzie Dicicco hat-trick and a Luca Nelson goal inspired Thornaby to a 4-2 win at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion. Boldon CA’s upturn in form continued as Jordan Reed and Antonio Agohstinho scored in their 2-0 win at Chester-le-Street Town and Newcastle University and Bedlington Terriers shared the points with a 1-1 draw at Essity Park.

Stephen Siyanbola and Charlie Loveday scored in Chester-le-Street United’s 2-0 win at Grangetown Boys Club, Redcar Town earned a win by the odd goal in five at Darlington Town and Prudhoe YC came from a goal down to claim three points at Billingham Synthonia.

Red Star rue errors in Guisborough defeat

Individual errors proved to be the decisive factor in Seaham Red Star’s defeat at Guisborough Town - according to assistant manager Michael Johnson.

The hosts looked to be well on their way to all three points when Kurtis Howes and Kyle Davis scored either side of half-time. To their credit, Red Star battled back and looked on their way to a credible point as Michael Anang-Colquhoun and Thomas Lawson found the net - but Davis doubled his tally eight minutes from time to leave Mark Collingwood’s men empty handed.

Speaking after the game, Johnson told The Echo: “We lost a game through individual and it felt like everything was against us today. They’ve gone two up through factors that were out of our control and we did very well to get back but then we’ve made a silly mistake and we have to learn from that because we’ve got to start picking up wins and points. We’ve essentially thrown it away today.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, former Middlesbrough forward Brad Fewster scored twice as leaders Redcar Athletic eased to a 4-0 home win against Whickham. Blyth Town lead the chasing pack after Dan Wilson’s brace gave them a 2-1 win against promotion rivals Boro Rangers and Bradley Morns got the only goal of West Allotment Celtic’s victory at Birtley Town. Kevin Pearn and Thomas Hunter netted as Easington Colliery claimed a welcome 2-1 home triumph against struggling Tow Law Town and Jacob Zych’s brace helped Andy Ferguson kick off his reign as Newcastle Benfield manager with a 4-2 win at Marske United.

Dan Lanning’s brace laid the foundations for Newcastle Blue Star’s 3-0 home win over Northallerton Town and James Bell and DJ Taylor scored in Penrith’s 2-0 win at West Auckland Town. Billy Greulich Smith’s goal was enough for Shildon to claim the points at Crook Town, Niall Cowperthwaite got the decisive goal as Kendal Town saw off North Shields and George Brady got the winner as Whitley Bay claimed the points by the odd goal in five at Carlisle City.