It was a busy weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Mark Collingwood believes freshening up his Seaham Red Star squad helped inspire them to a dramatic home win against Kendal Town.

New signings Cameron Inglis, Luke McCabe and Matty Weirs were all in the squad for the first time after joining Red Star on Friday - and they inspired their side to a much-needed win against the Mintcakes. James Bailey netted twice for the visitors and Steven Lawson was also on target - but it was Collingwood’s men that took the points thanks to a Joe Hailes penalty, a Michael Anang-Colquhoun strike and Lewis Rutherford’s brace.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

Speaking after the game, Collingwood told The Echo: “I knew nothing about Kendal and after five minutes I feared the worst because they’d missed a penalty and then scored a goal. The difference was two out of our three signings went into the eleven and it freshened it up. The reaction was top class, we went for them and at one point I would have taken a point. But we went at them again and Lewis Rutherford came off the bench and grabbed his moment with two goals in eight minutes and we comfortably seen it out and deserved the win.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, a late Sean Reid penalty ensured Newcastle Blue Star earned a point from their visit to in-form Boro Rangers with a 3-3 draw at Phoenix Park. A Marcus Giles hat-trick put Blyth Town on their way to a 4-2 home win against Tow Law Town and managerless Newcastle Benfield earned a 1-0 win at Whickham thanks to a Jacob Zych goal. Will McCamley’s late goal helped North Shields to a win by the odd goal in five at home to Marske United and Ciaran Banks and Leighton Harris netted in Shildon’s 2-1 home triumph against Guisborough Town. Max Cowburn, Bradley Morns and Alfie Livermore were all on target as West Allotment Celtic secured all three points in their home clash with Carlisle City and Mikel Thompson’s goal was enough to give Whitley Bay a home win against Crook Town.

Division Two: Horden mentality hailed after draw at Yarm

Horden CW’s ‘desire and mentality’ laid the foundations for their hard-earned 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Yarm and Eaglescliffe.

The Marras secured a point from their visit to Teesside after Philly Angus’ first-half strike was cancelled out by Tom Atkinson’s penalty just before the hour-mark. But that only tells half of the story of a game that conceded three red cards and a sin-binning that meant Horden ended the game with eight men. However, Marras assistant manager Andy Colledge was left with nothing but pride after his side battled their way to what could be a valuable point.

He told The Echo: “I have to give credit to our lads as we had a player sent off early on and still went in one up up at half-time without Yarm really threatening our goal. In the second half we’ve had another player sent off and we’ve had another player sin-binned to end the game with eight men after very poor decisions from the referee. The desire and mentality from the players was excellent to watch as they used the decision making from the ref as fuel to get something from the game.

Elsewhere on Saturday, a Charlie Green brace and a Taylor Ford strike helped Sunderland West End to a 3-2 win at Grangetown Boys Club and a goal in each half from Sam Haynes and Charlie Twinn condemned Sunderland RCA to a 2-0 home loss against top of the table Esh Winning. Keallan Huddleston, Kieran Hall and Michael Gray were on target as Chester-le-Street Town eased to a 3-0 win at Washington and Dan Robinson’s equaliser earned Chester-le-Street United a point in their home game with Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

A Jolas Sutherland brace and a goal apiece from Adam Drysdale, Harrison Hart and Scott Purvis put Boldon CA on their way to a 5-2 home win against Darlington Town and Jack Armstrong, Karl Morrison and James Harper found the net in Jarrow’s 3-0 victory at Bedlington Terriers. Matthew Foster and Adam Redford scored as Newcastle University claimed the points at FC Hartlepool and goals from Matthew Law and Bradley Lowes were enough to give Prudhoe YC a 2-0 home victory against Alnwick Town.

Northern League weekend results

Division One: Friday - Northallerton Town 0-1 Redcar Athletic, West Auckland Town 1-1 Birtley Town Saturday - Boro Rangers 3-3 Newcastle Blue Star, North Shields 3-2 Marske United, Seaham Red Star 4-3 Kendal Town, Shildon 2-1 Guisborough Town, West Allotment Celtic 3-0 Carlisle City, Whickham 0-1 Newcastle Benfield, Whitley Bay 1-0 Crook Town, Blyth Town 4-2 Tow Law Town

Division Two: Friday - Redcar Town 1-1 Billingham Synthonia, Thornaby 1-1 Billingham Town Saturday - Bedlington Terriers 0-3 Jarrow, Boldon CA 5-2 Darlington Town, Chester-le-Street United 1-1 Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, FC Hartlepool 1-3 Newcastle University, Grangetown Boys Club 2-3 Sunderland West End, Prudhoe YC 2-0 Alnwick Town, Sunderland RCA 0-2 Esh Winning, Washington 0-3 Chester-le-Street Town, Yarm and Eaglescliffe 1-1 Horden CW