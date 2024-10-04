Collingwood calls for focus from Seaham Red Star as Horden CW prepare for Yarm clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is a busy weekend lying in wait in both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Collingwood wants Seaham Red Star to focus on their own improvement when they host Northern League newcomers Kendal Town on Saturday.

The Mintcakes were a somewhat surprise inclusion in this season’s Division One are being laterally transferred from the North West Counties League. The Cumbrian outfit have endured mixed fortunes in the opening two months of the season and travel to Seaham looking to extend their unbeaten run into a fourth game. By contrast, Red Star have claimed just two wins in 14 league games - although Collingwood insisted recent performances haven’t matched their results and finding a clinical edge against Kendal can help kickstart a more positive run of form and catapult his side out of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

He told The Echo: “We know nothing about them but I think when they got moved across, everyone was a bit curious about them and did some digging, myself included. They’ve taken their time to get bedded in but they’ve had some good results. From our point of view, we need to be a better version of ourselves and focus on ourselves. We are so close to turning our season around, we aren’t far off, we should have beat Marske on Saturday but we didn’t.We need to find that clinical edge and that’s the aim for Saturday.”

Collingwood revealed he is expecting to make at least three new defensive signings ahead of Saturday’s game.

There are two Friday night fixtures in Division One as leaders Redcar Athletic travel to Northallerton Town and West Auckland Town host Birtley Town. Elsewhere on Saturday, Newcastle Blue Star are the visitors to second placed Boro Rangers, managerless Newcastle Benfield head to Whickham and in-form Blyth Town entertain struggling Tow Law Town. Goalkeeper Aaron Steavens has joined North Shields as they prepare to face Marske United at the Daren Persson Stadium and Shildon take on Guisborough Town knowing a win could lift them into the top ten. Carlisle City head to a West Allotment Celtic sat third from bottom in the table and Whitley Bay have added Mackenzie Sharpe to their squad as they prepare to face Crook Town at Hillheads.

Horden ready for Yarm battle

Horden CW have been challenged to relish the battle when they visit fellow promotion challengers Yarm and Eaglescliffe on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marras moved to the top of the Division Two table in midweek when Ross Kidson, David Doughty and Ben Henderson all netted in a 3-0 home win against Boldon CA. However, Saturday’s hosts lie just two points behind Jonny Payne’s men after they claimed a 1-0 victory at second placed Esh Winning last weekend and that has seen Saturday’s clash talked up as a big game in the race for promotion. However, Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge stressed it was ‘too early’ to be placing such importance on the fixture.

The Marras number two told The Echo: "It’s looking like we will have full fit squad to choose from and we will be treating the game as any other. It’s far too early in the season to be worrying about who can take points off each other. Yarm will no doubt be coming after us and looking to make it a battle and that’s something we looking forward to.”

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Elsewhere on Saturday, Ryan Lamb, Tsebang Moholo and Aaron Williams will all miss Boldon CA’s home game with Darlington Town and Jarrow will have new signings Jonny Bainbridge, Andy Bell and James Harper available as they visit Bedlington Terriers. Sunderland RCA will hope to kickstart an improved run of form and move away from the relegation zone when they host Esh Winning and Sunderland West End hit the road as they visit Grangetown Boys Club. Washington have added Andrew Hunter to their ranks ahead of their home game with Chester-le-Street Town and Newcastle University face a second game in three days as they travel to FC Hartlepool. Chester-le-Street United host Ryton and Crawcrook Albion at Ford Hub and Alnwick Town are the visitors to Prudhoe YC in a meeting of two former Northern Alliance rivals. There are two Teesside derbies taking place on Friday night as Redcar Town entertain Billingham Synthonia and Billingham Town travel to Thornaby.

Northern League weekend fixtures

Division One: Friday - Northallerton Town v Redcar Athletic, West Auckland Town v Birtley Town Saturday - Boro Rangers v Newcastle Blue Star, North Shields v Marske United, Seaham Red Star v Kendal Town, Shildon v Guisborough Town, West Allotment Celtic v Carlisle City, Whickham v Newcastle Benfield, Whitley Bay v Crook Town, Blyth Town v Tow Law Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Two: Friday - Redcar Town v Billingham Synthonia, Thornaby v Billingham Town Saturday - Bedlington Terriers v Jarrow, Boldon CA v Darlington Town, Chester-le-Street United v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, FC Hartlepool v Newcastle University, Grangetown Boys Club v Sunderland West End, Prudhoe YC v Alnwick Town, Sunderland RCA v Esh Winning, Washington v Chester-le-Street Town, Yarm and Eaglescliffe v Horden CW