Seaham Red Star challenged to bounce back as Horden CW target another win

A busy weekend lies ahead in both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Assistant manager Michael Johnson is hoping to see a reaction from Seaham Red Star as they look to bounce back from their FA Vase exit at the hands of Jarrow.

Mark Collingwood’s men suffered penalty shoot-out heartache against the Division Two club last weekend and will face a major challenge as they aim to return to winning ways at Marske United on Saturday afternoon. The hosts have made a promising start to their return to the Northern League and could move into the top four of the Division One table with a win over Red Star this weekend. Johnson is wary of the test that lies in wait of Red Star but stressed he believes the challenge can bring out the best in Collingwood’s squad.

Action from Jarrow's FA Vase second qualifying round win against Seaham Red Star (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

He told The Echo: “We head into the game on the back of a good league result against West Auckland and a not so good result against Jarrow and we need a reaction to that. We need to show that against a very good team at Marske, who have come back into the league and have started very well. It’s going to be a massive test but it’s one I am confident will bring the best out of us. We are looking forward to the challenge and hopefully we can pick something up because we’ve got to start picking up wins.”

There is one Friday night fixture in Division One as North Shields make the short trip to Newcastle Benfield. The top two go head-to-head on Saturday as Teesside rivals Redcar Athletic and Boro Rangers meet at Green Lane and third placed Blyth Town entertain Penrith at Gateway Park. New manager Steve Connolly will take charge of Guisborough Town as they entertain Whitley Bay and recent signing Benjamin Shodeinde will feature for Birtley Town as they host Easington Colliery. Tony Fawcett is looking for the first win of his second spell in charge of Whickham as they visit Northallerton Town, Newcastle Blue Star face struggling Tow Law Town at Scotswood and West Allotment Celtic will aim to end a poor run of form when they visit Crook Town.

West Auckland Town and Shildon travel to Cumbria for respective away days against Carlisle City and Kendal Town.

Marras ‘mentally ready’ for meeting with in-form Prudhoe

Horden CW have been challenged to continue their fine start to the new season when they host Prudhoe YC on Friday night.

Both sides produced major shocks in the FA Vase last weekend as the Marras saw off Division One side Kendal Town and their visitors hit step five outfit West Allotment Celtic for six at their Essity Park home. However, it is Horden that sit higher in the Division Two table and they head into Friday night’s game knowing a win could take them within two points of current leaders Esh Winning. Assistant manager Andy Colledge has been impressed with his side’s current form and wants the Horden players to be ‘well prepared and mentally right’ for a tough test against Prudhoe.

He said: “Both Prudhoe and ourselves head into the game in good form and we know they are a hardworking side. We have to make sure the squad is well prepared and mentally right because we want to keep our early-season form going as we look to achieve our targets for the season.”

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Horden are without the suspended Philly Angus and Luke Naylor - but are boosted by the return of Ross Kidson and Joe Osbourne.

There is one other Friday night fixture in the second tier as Chester-le-Street United travel to Bedford Terrace to take on Billingham Town. Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland RCA will visit a Bedlington Terriers side under the management of Steve Pickering for the first time and Sunderland West End face a tough challenge as they host Ryton and Crawcrook Albion. Washington go looking for either first win of the season at Darlington Town and leaders Esh Winning will hope to continue their fine form with a home win against Yarm and Eaglescliffe.

Jarrow are boosted by the return of Levi Collins and Liam McBryde for their home game with FC Hartlepool and new signings Ollie Walker, Scott Purvis and Adam Drysdale will be in the Boldon CA squad as they entertain Billingham Synthonia. Redcar Town head to Northumberland to take on Alnwick Town, Chester-le-Street Town face Grangetown Boys Club are Moor Park and Newcastle University face a second game in just under 48 hours as they host Thornaby.

Northern League weekend fixtures

Division One: Friday - Newcastle Benfield v North Shields Saturday - Birtley Town v Easington Colliery, Blyth Town v Penrith, Carlisle City v West Auckland Town, Crook Town v West Allotment Celtic, Guisborough Town v Whitley Bay, Kendal Town v Shildon, Marske United v Seaham Red Star, Newcastle Blue Star v Tow Law Town, Northallerton Town v Whickham, Redcar Athletic v Boro Rangers

Division Two: Friday - Billingham Town v Chester-le-Street United, Horden CW v Prudhoe YC Saturday - Alnwick Town v Redcar Town, Bedlington Terriers v Sunderland RCA, Chester-le-Street Town v Grangetown Boys Club, Darlington Town v Washington, Esh Winning v Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Jarrow v FC Hartlepool, Newcastle University v Thornaby, Sunderland West End v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, Boldon CA v Billingham Synthonia