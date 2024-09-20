Seaham Red Star urged to embrace favourites tag in FA Vase tie at Jarrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seaham Red Star are in FA Vase action this weekend as Sunderland RCA face a bottom three battle in Northern League Division Two.

Mark Collingwood wants Seaham Red Star to embrace their role as favourites for Saturday’s FA Vase tie at Northern League Division Two club Jarrow.

Red Star have already seen off one of South Tyneside’s two Northern League clubs with a penalty shoot-out win at Boldon CA in the previous round that set up this weekend’s visit to Perth Green. The tie will come after Collingwood’s side have enjoyed an eight-day break following last Friday’s 2-2 home draw with West Auckland Town as Red Star remained second bottom of the Division One table. Despite their poor run of form, Collingwood believes his side will be favourites to secure a place in Monday’s third qualifying round draw - and wants his players to prove they can achieve something this season by living up to their pre-match tag.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

“Any cup game is a banana skin, no matter who the opposition are - but it’s not ideal playing Jarrow at the minute because they’ve had a great start to the season. But despite us being where we are and with them going the way they are, we have to be favourites and we have to go there and win that tie. If we don’t, it will be a massive blow and if we have aspirations of doing anything this season, we have to go there and win. People laugh at me when I say anyone can win the Vase - but I firmly believe that and there’s no reason we can’t.”

After what was a fine start to the new season, Jarrow have stumbled in recent weeks and head into Saturday’s tie looking to claim a first win in five games in all competitions. The midweek home defeat against current Division Two leaders Esh Winning was played in front of a crowd of 169, an attendance only bettered once during the season. With an eye-catching clash with Red Star lying ahead, Jarrow boss Malia is hopeful the local community will get behind his side as they look to pull off an upset.

He said: “As a club, we are really looking forward to Saturday's game because it’s a big test for us against a club from the level above us. The Vase is a huge cup to be involved with and we want to keep the run going. We would love to pack Perth Green and get a big crowd behind us because it’s a big occasion for us.”

FA Vase Second Qualifying Round fixtures: Easington Colliery v Boro Rangers, Redcar Athletic v West Auckland Town, Yorkshire Amateur v Newcastle Benfield, Crook Town v Holker Old Boys, Northallerton Town v Bedlington Terriers, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion v Garstang, Campion v Billingham Synthonia, Horden CW v Kendal Town, Guisborough Town v Shildon, Esh Winning v Marske United, Jarrow v Seaham Red Star, Prudhoe YC v West Allotment Celtic, North Shields v Billingham Town, Harrogate RA v Whitley Bay, Penrith v Padiham, Chester-le-Street United v FC Hartlepool

Boldon boss looking forward to Sunderland RCA clash

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks believes his new side are ‘moving in the right direction’ despite taking just one point from their last two games.

Just days after he and fellowing joint-manager David Palmer were appointed, Boldon battled their way to a home draw against Alnwick Town last weekend as a last goal from visitors forward Jamie Clark cancelled out Robbie Gateshill’s first-half strike. There was more late disappointment for Boldon on Tuesday as a 96th minute goal from Curtis Collantine condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Grangetown Boys Club that left them sat second from bottom in the Division One table. A home game with a Sunderland RCA side sat one place and six points ahead of them in the table will represent something of an opportunity for Boldon - and Crooks believes it’s an opportunity his players must take if they are to move on from a challenging start to the season.

He told The Echo: “We were wounded to lose it in the last minute like that in midweek- but performances have been encouraging in both games we’ve been in charge of and the feel is that we are definitely moving in the right direction. We will continue to improve and look forward to Saturday where we have another good opportunity to put points on the board.”

Elsewhere in Division Two on Saturday, Sunderland West End travel to Redcar Town, Chester-le-Street Town entertain Newcastle University and struggling Washington face Thornaby at Northern Area. There are two Division One fixtures this weekend as Newcastle Blue Star host Birtley Town on Friday night and Tony Fawcett takes charge of the first game of his second spell in charge of Whickham when they entertain Tow Law Town in a 1pm kick-off.

Northern League Division One fixtures: Friday - Newcastle Blue Star v Birtley Town Saturday - Whickham v Tow Law Town Northern League Division Two fixtures: Saturday - Washington v Thornaby, Boldon CA v Sunderland RCA, Chester-le-Street Town v Newcastle University, Darlington Town v Grangetown Boys Club, Yarm and Eaglescliffe v Alnwick Town, Redcar Town v Sunderland West End