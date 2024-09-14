Collingwood hails 'excellent' Seaham Red Star after West Auckland Town draw

It was another hectic weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood praised an ‘excellent’ performance from his young side as they claimed a home draw with West Auckland Town on Friday night.

Lewis Rutherford put Collingwood’s side in front on 18 minutes before West hit back and looked on their way to the points thanks to goals from James Harrison and Adam Mitchell. But Red Star would not be denied as a Joe Hailes penalty ensured they claimed a share of the spoils and received some praise from their manager.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

He told The Echo: “It’s probably a point gained for both teams because the draw was a fair result. I didn’t do enough to win it but didn’t deserve to lose the game. I bemoan the age of my squad but I still maintain I haven’t had my best eleven on the pitch with all of the travel and the injuries we’ve had. But nine of the eleven that started the game are probably what I deem to be my strongest. We were excellent and we can compete when we have that side on the pitch so hopefully we can get them out a bit more.”

Division One leaders Boro Rangers strengthened their grip at the top of the table with a 3-1 home win against Northallerton Town thanks to a Stuart Rose brace and a Matthew Lovett effort. Elsewhere on Saturday, Redcar Athletic continue to lead the chasing pack after Jack Blackford and Mark Anderson scored in their 2-0 win at Tow Law Town. Brad Hird’s late goal earned Easington Colliery a 1-1 draw in their home game with Carlisle City after Robert Lightfoot had put the visitors in front.

Adam Johnson’s late brace gave Blyth Town a hard-earned 4-2 home win against Birtley Town, Dan Waldon and Dean Holmes were on target in North Shields’ 2-0 victory against Whickham and Dan Lanning scored twice as Newcastle Blue Star won by the odd goal in five at Penrith. An Andrei Ardelean hat-trick inspired Shildon in their 4-3 home win against Marske United, Callum Larmouth and Kyle Cockburn found the net as Whitley Bay saw off Kendal Town and West Allotment Celtic and Guisborough Town failed to break the deadlock in a low-key affair.

Horden gain more momentum with Redcar win

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge is relishing the good feeling at the club after the Marras boosted their promotion push with a 2-0 win at Redcar Town on Friday night.

After claiming a 2-1 win at Bedlington Terriers in midweek, Jonny Payne’s side made it nine consecutive wins in all competitions as a goal in each half from Jack Pounder and Ben Riding helped their side to all three points at Mo Mowlam Park. The win ensured Horden continue to lead the chasing pack behind leaders Esh Winning - and Colledge can sense the momentum building at the club.

He told The Echo: "We’re in really good form at the minute and it’s showing in games. We look solid defensively whilst always having a threat up front. I thought we controlled the game and fully deserved the three points. It’s been a good week for us with two tough games and we’ve taken six points. We move into next Saturday’s Vase game against Kendal now, which as a club we’re looking forward to.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland West End claimed a point at Billingham Town as George Pinder and Craig Linsel goals cancelled out efforts from home duo John Stephenson and Matthew Robinson. Jackson Ward’s goal was not enough for Sunderland RCA as they fell to a 4-1 home defeat against Yarm and Eaglescliffe and a Jake Stott hat-trick helped Billingham Synthonia to a win by the same scoreline at Washington. A late goal from Alnwick Town’s Jamie Clark denied Boldon CA all three points after Robbie Gateshill had put the hosts in front at The Villa and Levi Collins and Evan Jardine goals helped Jarrow bounce back from two goals down to claim a point at Thornaby.

Jack Errington’s second-half goal condemned Chester-le-Street Town to a narrow loss at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and leaders Esh Winning were 2-0 winners at Prudhoe YC thanks to goals from Kory Whitfield and Kobi Jones. A Dylan Gnaglo brace helped Grangetown Boys Club to a 3-1 home win against Darlington Town, Matty Hayton scored twice in Bedlington Terriers 3-0 win at FC Hartlepool and Stephen Siyanbola, Nathan Conroy and Reyhan Grimaud all netted in Chester-le-Street United’s 3-1 win against Newcastle University.

Northern League Division One results

Friday: Boro Rangers 3-1 Northallerton Town, Seaham Red Star 2-2 West Auckland Town Saturday: Blyth Town 4-2 Birtley Town, Easington Colliery 1-1 Carlisle City, North Shields 2-0 Whickham, Penrith 2-3 Newcastle Blue Star, Shildon 4-3 Marske United, Tow Law Town 0-2 Redcar Athletic, West Allotment Celtic 0-0 Guisborough Town, Whitley Bay 2-0 Kendal Town

Northern League Division Two results

Friday: Redcar Town 0-2 Horden CW Saturday: Billingham Town 2-2 Sunderland West End, Boldon CA 1-1 Alnwick Town, Chester-le-Street United 3-1 Newcastle University, FC Hartlepool 0-3 Bedlington Terriers, Grangetown Boys Club 3-1 Darlington Town, Prudhoe YC 0-2 Esh Winning, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion 1-0 Chester-le-Street Town, Sunderland RCA 1-4 Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Thornaby 2-2 Jarrow, Washington 1-4 Billingham Synthonia

FA Cup second qualifying round results (North East clubs only)

Dunston UTS 1-1 Scarborough Athletic, Crook Town 1-2 Witton Albion, Stockton Town 3-2 Marine, Newcastle Benfield 0-1 Wythenshawe Town, Chester 3-0 Hebburn Town, Blyth Spartans 0-3 Bury, Spennymoor Town 3-1 Morpeth Town, Macclesfield 5-0 South Shields, West Didsbury and Chorlton 1-2 Darlington