There is a busy weekend of action across both tiers of the Northern League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Collingwood has called on the local community to get behind Seaham Red Star when they host West Auckland Town on Friday night.

Collingwood’s young side have endured a difficult week after they followed up a brave comeback in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at North Shields with a 5-0 defeat at Blyth Town in midweek as the hosts scored five goals in 15 minutes after Red Star remained in the game for over an hour. The Red Star boss stressed patience is needed with his youngsters and called for supporters to get behind them when they host West on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Echo: “The primary motive behind the Friday night game is to get the extra revenue and we need a good crowd. We need that vibe around the place after getting thumped at Blyth in midweek. We need a reaction after that because we did really well for just over an hour - but you can see we had pretty much kids playing, it was like an under-19s team.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

“When you’ve got a young team, that can happen, and I have the same playing budget as when I won the second division just over ten years ago. That hasn’t moved on but the other clubs have moved on. When you have those constraints, you have to work with young players, and their confidence can be fragile so we have to try and build it up.”

There is one other Division One fixture on Friday night as Northallerton Town travel to leaders Boro Rangers. Elsewhere on Saturday, second placed Redcar Athletic travel to Tow Law Town and Newcastle Blue Star are without suspended goalkeeper Dan Lister for Penrith. Blyth Town can strengthen their grip on a play-off place when they host Birtley Town, Easington Colliery entertain Carlisle City and West Allotment Celtic will have new signing Luke Salmon available once again as they face Guisborough Town. Shildon will hope to kickstart their season face Marske United at Dean Street, Kendal Town are the visitors to Whitley Bay and North Shields entertain Whickham at the Daren Persson Stadium.

West End hail McGuinness after retirement announcement

Sunderland West End have confirmed Adam McGuinness has brought down the curtain on his playing career ahead of Saturday’s visit to Billingham Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced defender has become a stalwart of the Northern League throughout his career - but last Saturday’s home defeat against Newcastle University will now go down as his last on-pitch involvement after he confirmed his retirement.

In a statement release via social media outlets, West End said: “Adzy joined us and was an instant leader on the pitch and off it. A voice in the dressing room and someone who led by example. Any ball in the air he won and he also added a couple of goals for us, including the beauty against Chester-le-Street United this season. He was very excited with all of the off-field stuff during the summer, bought into our club, and always made the youth teams feel welcome when they were down watching. You will be a big miss around the place.”

There is one Friday night fixture in the second tier as Horden CW look to boost their promotion push with a win at Redcar Town. Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland RCA will hope to bounce back from their Durham Challenge Cup exit at the hands of West End when they host Yarm and Eaglescliffe. Chester-le-Street Town travel to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and new Boldon CA joint-managers Dan Crookes and David Palmer take charge for the first time when their side entertain Alnwick Town.

The latter of that duo said: “I can play, I don’t want to but I can. I spoke to Daniel Moore at Hebburn Town and he said I should play because I can improve it. It’s going to be a learning curve, it’s going into management for the first time and there’s a lot to learn - but I feel that I am ready to go into the role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow hope to have new signing Liam McBryde available for their trip to Thornaby and FC Hartlepool have Fin Smith back from suspension as they host Bedlington Terriers. Leaders Esh Winning are the visitors to Prudhoe YC, winless Washington entertain Billingham Synthonia, Newcastle University travel to Chester-le-Street United and Grangetown Boys Club host Darlington Town.

Northern League Division One fixtures

Friday: Boro Rangers v Northallerton Town, Seaham Red Star v West Auckland Town Saturday: Blyth Town v Birtley Town, Easington Colliery v Carlisle City, North Shields v Whickham, Penrith v Newcastle Blue Star, Shildon v Marske United, Tow Law Town v Redcar Athletic, West Allotment Celtic v Guisborough Town, Whitley Bay v Kendal Town

Northern League Division Two fixtures

Friday: Redcar Town v Horden CW Saturday: Billingham Town v Sunderland West End, Boldon CA v Alnwick Town, Chester-le-Street United v Newcastle University, FC Hartlepool v Billingham Synthonia, Grangetown Boys Club v Darlington Town, Prudhoe YC v Esh Winning, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion v Chester-le-Street Town, Sunderland RCA v Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Thornaby v Jarrow, Washington v Billingham Synthonia.

FA Cup second qualifying round ties (North East clubs only)

Dunston UTS v Scarborough Athletic, Crook Town v Witton Albion, Stockton Town v Marine, Newcastle Benfield v Wythenshawe Town, Chester v Hebburn Town, Blyth Spartans v Bury, Spennymoor Town v Morpeth Town, Macclesfield v South Shields, West Didsbury and Chorlton v Darlington