Horden CW left proud by battling FA Vase win against Kendal Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a busy weekend of action in the FA Vase second qualifying round, Northern League Division One and Northern League Division Two.

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge could not hide his pride after the Marras secured a place in Monday’s FA Vase first round draw with a narrow win against Kendal Town.

Despite sitting one level below their opponents in the non-league systems, Jonny Payne’s side produced a battling display in a game that really failed to spark. However, that will mean little to the Horden players after a Ben Henderson goal was enough to see off their Northern League Division One visitors and claim a place in the first round for the third consecutive season. Colledge praised his players for ‘putting their bodies on the line’ to claim a notable win against a Kendal side that had been in fine form ahead of their trip to Welfare Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The Echo: “We are very proud of every player today. The game wasn’t nice to watch from a football point of view because it was battle but it was a battle we won and that’s all that matters. Every player won their own personal battles whilst putting the bodies on the line and we are so proud of them for doing so. I am also really proud of the club as everyone works hard to get us what we need as a management team and we don’t have a lot of money to spend. So when you win games like today, it allows to help put something back in the funds to keep the club going.”

Elsewhere in the Vase on Saturday, Seaham Red Star fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat at Jarrow after the two sides had shared four goals in normal time. Mark Collingwood’s side came within seconds of securing a place in the draw after Harvey Fletcher and Tom Lawson goals helped them bounce back from conceding the first goal of the game as Lutfur Karim gave the hosts a lead just after the half-hour mark. However, Jarrow substitute Simon Farrier grabbed an injury-time equaliser and sent the tie into a penalty shoot-out that his side edged 3-2.

Crook Town came out on the right side of a penalty shoot-out after their goalless draw with Holker Old Boys and Ashley MacCarty, Daniel Lofts and Jack Guy found the back of the net as Boro Rangers secured a 3-1 win at Easington Colliery. A Nathan Bayles goal and a Mikey McGee brace helped FC Hartlepool to a 3-0 win at Chester-le-Street United in an all-Division Two tie and Joe Bennett’s goal was enough to help Marske United see off Division Two leaders Esh Winning.

Boldon boss issues demand after RCA snatch point

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks urged his side to ‘grow up’ after a last-gasp equaliser robbed them of a First win of the season in Saturday’s home game against Division Two rivals Sunderland RCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All was going to plan for Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer when Kaue Foy put their side in front ten minutes before half-time after the visitors had missed an early penalty. Boldon were reduced to ten men with 20 minutes remaining when Robbie Gateshill saw red and RCA made the most of their numerical advantage when George Pinder fired home an equaliser in the fourth minute of second-half injury-time.

Speaking after the game, a frustrated Crooks told The Echo: “It’s a last minute goal that has done us again and we are devastated. The performances are not getting the points on the board unfortunately and we need to grow up as a team and we need to do that fast. It’s three games in a row where we haven’t seen it out and what should have been seven points is now only two points, so it’s onto next week to see if we can go one better.”

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Elsewhere on Saturday, Peter Bulmer got the only goal of Thornaby’s win at winless Washington and Connor Smith, Jonathan Quinn and Daniel Bean all scored as Redcar Town eased to a 4-1 home win against Sunderland West End. Second-half goals from Michael Gray and Matthew Soulsby gave Chester-le-Street Town a 2-0 home win against Newcastle University and a Tom Atkinson hat-trick led Yarm and Eaglescliffe to a 3-0 victory against Alnwick Town. Darlington Town came from a goal down to claim the points against Grangetown Boys Club. Aaron Bell put the visitors in front on seven minutes but Connor Woodford and Liam Jarvie scored to give their hosts all three points.

A Tom McIntyre goal was enough to help Newcastle Blue Star to a 1-0 home win against Division One rivals Birtley Town on Friday night and Tow Law Town came from a goal down to earn a 2-1 win at Whickham on Saturday thanks to an equaliser from Daniel Smith and a James O’Brien penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FA Vase second qualifying round results

Chester-le-Street United 0-3 FC Hartlepool, Penrith 1-2 Padiham, Harrogate RA 2-2 Whitley Bay (Harrogate RA win 4-3 on penalties), North Shields 3-0 Billingham Town, Jarrow 2-2 Seaham Red Star (Jarrow win 3-2 on penalties), Prudhoe YC 6-1 West Allotment Celtic, Esh Winning 0-1 Marske United, Guisborough Town 2-1 Shildon, Horden CW 1-0 Kendal Town, Campion 2-0 Billingham Synthonia, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion 5-2 Garstang, Crook Tow 0-0 Holker Old Boys (Crook Town win 4-2 on penalties), Northallerton Town P-P Bedlington Terriers (Terriers unable to field a team), Yorkshire Amateur 3-1 Newcastle Benfield, Redcar Athletic 1-1 West Auckland Town (Redcar Athletic win 5-4 on penalties), Easington Colliery 1-3 Boro Rangers

Ebac Northern League results

Division One: Newcastle Blue Star 1-0 Birtley Town, Whickham 1-2 Tow Law Town Division Two: Washington 0-1 Thornaby, Boldon CA 1-1 Sunderland RCA, Chester-le-Street Town 2-0 Newcastle University, Darlington Town 2-1 Grangetown Boys Club, Yarm and Eaglescliffe 3-0 Alnwick Town, Redcar Town 4-1 Sunderland West End