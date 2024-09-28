Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was another hectic weekend of action in both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star assistant manager Michael Johnson believes his side didn’t get what they deserved in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Marske United.

The Seasiders have made a positive start to life back in the Northern League and went into their home clash with Mark Collingwood’s side looking to continue their push for a play-off spot. However, they were met with resistance from a depleted Red Star, who created a number of chances to at least secure a point before two second-half goals from Kyran Clark left them empty-handed upon their return from Teesside.

Action from Jarrow's FA Vase second qualifying round win against Seaham Red Star (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

He told The Echo: “We started the week with getting players back and a full squad and then picked three or four injuries and people’s partners giving birth so we’ve gone down with half a squad, a centre forward playing centre-back, wingers at full-back, a left-back playing centre-back and no back four really. We’ve been the better team, had the better moments, had the better chances, we just didn’t take them. We got a reaction and a performance from last week and we probably didn’t get what we deserved today, which was at least a point. That’s football, we just have to dust ourselves down and go again.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, two goals from Adam Boyes and a debut goal from Callum Guy helped Redcar Athletic move to the top of the Division One table with a 3-0 win against former leaders Boro Rangers.Liam Wotherspoon’s brace helped third placed Blyth Town to a comfortable win against Penrith and James Bailey matched that feat in Kendal Town’s 3-0 home victory against Shildon.

Tow Law Town earned only their second maximum of the campaign with a 1-0 win at Newcastle Blue Star and Whickham were held to a 1-1 draw at Northallerton Town as Jordan Lavery’s penalty was cancelled out by former Sunderland academy forward Jordan Blinco. Guisborough Town were forced to hold off a dramatic comeback from Whitley Bay to win by the odd goal in five on home soil. There were major concerns in Crook Town’s home game with West Allotment Celtic after the game was abandoned during the first-half following a serious head injury suffered by Allotment’s Lewis Brannen.

Marras mentality inspires Prudhoe win

Horden CW’s narrow home win against Prudhoe YC showed they have the ‘right mentality’ - according to assistant manager Andy Colledge.

The Marras number two had already warned his side of the challenge that would be presented to them in Friday’s meeting of two of Division Two’s in-form sides - and his warning proved to be correct as the visitors frustrated Jonny Payne’s men at Welfare Park.It took until ten minutes from time for the only goal of the game to arrive as Jack Pounder’s penalty ensured Horden sealed the points and boosted their push for promotion.

Colledge told The Echo: “As expected, Prudhoe came with a game plan to frustrate us and try and hit us on counter-attack and in fairness it worked as we got frustrated and fell into traps - but we defended really well and limited them to very little.From our point of view, performance-wise it was poor as we kept giving the ball away in very good areas of the pitch - but if you don’t play well and still win, as well as keeping clean sheets, it proves you’re well organised and have the right mentality.”

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Sunderland RCA and Sunderland West End both emerged empty-handed from their games on Saturday afternoon.A George Pinder goal was not enough for RCA as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Bedlington Terriers and West End were condemned to a 3-1 home defeat against Ryton and Crawcrook Albion thanks to a second-half brace from Morgan Dart and a Matthew Hayton strike.Isam Mohamad, Liam Paul and Bradley Tyrie netted as Washington claimed their first maximum of the season with a 3-1 win at Darlington Town and Boldon CA matched that feat as Jordan Reed and Kaue Foy scored in their 2-0 victory against Billingham Synthonia.

Aaron Hardy and Bailey Judson both scored twice as Chester-le-Street Town overturned a half-time deficit with a 4-2 win against Grangetown Boys Club and Ryan Hardie scored twice and there was a goal each for Callum Johnston and Lutfur Karim all netted as Jarrow earned a 4-2 win over FC Hartlepool.A Steven Roberts goal condemned leaders Esh Winning to a narrow home loss against Yarm and Eaglescliffe and Redcar Town came from three goals down to earn a 3-3 draw at Alnwick Town.

Ebac Northern League results

Division One: Newcastle Benfield 0-4 North Shields, Birtley Town 4-0 Easington Colliery, Blyth Town 4-0 Penrith, Carlisle City 1-1 West Auckland Town, Crook Town A-A West Allotment Celtic, Guisborough Town 3-2 Whitley Bay, Kendal Town 3-0 Shildon, Marske United 2-0 Seaham Red Star, Newcastle Blue Star 0-1 Tow Law Town, Northallerton Town 1-1 Whickham, Redcar Athletic 3-0 Boro Rangers

Division Two:Billingham Town 1-2 Chester-le-Street United, Horden CW 1-0 Prudhoe YC, Alnwick Town 3-3 Redcar Town, Bedlington Terriers 2-1 Sunderland RCA, Chester-le-Street Town 4-2 Grangetown Boys Club, Darlington Town 1-3 Washington, Esh Winning 0-1 Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Jarrow 4-2 FC Hartlepool, Newcastle University 1-1 Thornaby, Sunderland West End 1-3 Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, Boldon CA 2-0 Billingham Synthonia