Trai Hume started for Sunderland at right-back as Régis Le Bris’ side lost to Watford on Saturday in the Championship

Trai Hume has lamented Sunderland’s costly slow start to the game against Watford at Vicarage Road in the Championship on Saturday.

Watford took the lead in the first half through Festy Ebosele and could have fallen further behind at various points in the opening 45 with the home side well on top for the majority with Régis Le Bris’ side starting slow

“I think we start up very slow. I think we know that as a team and I'd probably say they dominated the first 20 minutes,” Hume said after the game against Watford at Vicarage Road. “We couldn't really get out of our half and probably deserved to go over them first 20 minutes.

“And then whenever we figured that out and, you know, kind of understood what we had to do to nullify that, I think we got ourselves in the game and started to play better and we came out the second half quick and I thought the second half we were the better team before and, you know, it's just one of them things, isn't it?

After the break, Wilson Isidor netted an equaliser for Sunderland after turning home Patrick Roberts’ superb cross to level the scores with 48 minutes played.

With the game heading towards a draw, Dan Neil gave away a penalty, which was scored by Tom Dele-Bashiru, which turned out to be the winner on the day as the Black Cats succumbed to a 2-1 defeat despite edging the second half in terms of quality.

“It was a good reaction from the players and the team,” Hume added. “We spoke about it at halftime and what we had to do to get more control of the game and, you know, create more chances and, you know, I thought we'd come out the second half and done that.

“We were the better team and, you know, we had most of the ball in their half and nullified their threat and the counter-attack in the second half but it's just one of those things. You've got to take your chances whenever you have them and, you know, you've got to score whenever you're dominating the game.”