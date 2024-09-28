Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland fans have delivered their opinions on Régis Le Bris’ midfield after Dan Neil’s error against Watford

Sunderland fans have called for head coach Régis Le Bris to consider changing the balance of his midfield.

The Black Cats lost to Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon with team captain Dan Neil giving away a costly penalty towards the end of the game to hand the Hornets all three points after Wilson Isidor had pulled the Wearsiders level after the interval.

Neil played in the number six position with Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham further forward and even dropped into a back five at times under Le Bris’ instruction. The homegrown midfielder was named team captain earlier this summer and has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since promotion to the Championship over two seasons ago.

However, some fans are calling for a change to Le Bris’ midfield with many fans believing that Neil would be better suited to playing further forward instead of a holding role. Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans said about Neil and the game against Watford to The Echo:

Mike Smith said: “It’s a shame Dan Neil is getting so much stick. He’s being asked to take on a role for the team till Samed is fit. Then he’ll get the chance to push up field. Poor judgement for pen but doesn’t make him a poor player overall.”

Josh Edwards added: “Samed comes straight in for Neil when he’s fit. Watson looked very bright. Frustrating to lose a game off the back of such a dreadful decision at the back.”

Tony added: “Browne/Samed replace Neil when either are available, he hasn't coped with the weight of the captaincy at all.”

Gary Spalding wrote: “Dan Neil lost his mates the game. Not good enough and those two points lost could be important come April.”

Gill said: “Always liked Dan Neil but don't think he's at all ready to be a leader. Very disappointed.”

Amad Mackem added: “Neil and RLB with the costly errors. Unacceptable challenge for the penalty. Taking off Roberts and Isidor for Poveda and Rusyn milled the momentum. When you need a goal Rusyn is not the answer.”