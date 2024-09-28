Sunderland boss issues Eliezer Mayenda and Dan Ballard injury update after Watford absence
Régis Le Bris is hopeful that Eliezer Mayenda and Dan Ballard could both yet be fit to face Derby County on Tuesday night.
The pair were absent from the squad as Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat against Vicarage Road at Watford on Saturday afternoon. Mayenda has a muscle issue while Ballard is still to fully recover from the ankle issue that he suffered late in the defeat to Plymouth a fortnight ago.
Both are major doubts for the visit of Derby but have not yet been ruled out and Le Bris is hopeful for positive news. Sunderland then face Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Friday night before the international break.
"They are injured," Le Bris said.
"We'll see for the next game. Eliezer has a muscle injury, it's not really serious but we'll have to see [over the next few days]."
Alan Browne is also a doubt for Tuesday night's game after not making it back into the squad on Saturday as he recovers from a minor knee problem.
