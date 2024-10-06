Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland salvaged a late point against Leeds United on Friday night

Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor has sent a message to supporters following the Black Cats’ dramatic late draw against Leeds United on Friday night.

Regis Le Bris’ side were the beneficiaries of a 97th minute error from visiting goalkeeper Illan Meslier at the Stadium of Light, with Alan Browne’s miscue deflecting off full-back Junior Firpo and inexplicably through the Frenchman’s grasp. That decisive moment allowed Sunderland to remain at the top of the Championship table, and to maintain their unbeaten start to the season on home soil heading into the second international break of the campaign.

For his part, Isidor started his third consecutive match at the point of attack, but drew a blank in front of goal, and was largely kept quiet by Leeds’ back line. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old has taken to social media to give his view on a bizarre evening on Wearside. He said: “Every minute matters. What a crazy night, that’s the Stadium of Light”.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke took a similarly bemused view of the last gasp drama that denied his team a win on their travels. Speaking in a post-match press conference, he said: "In 30 years in professional football I've lost and won many points in the last seconds, something like this I've not experienced," he said.

"The game was over, the goalkeeper takes the ball into his hands, arms, time is over, referee blows the whistle and you've won with a perfect away performance. To lose two points, we have not lost the game, but to lose those points is heartbreaking, horrendous, so so disappointing for our lads. I feel for them, they've done more or less everything right.

"Pascal [Struijk] came over and said listen boss I've never seen something like this, the ball bounced and jumped in the different direction. I can't tell you if that was the case, I was not on the pitch, I have not watched the footage. Pascal is probably in the best position to say this. If it was like this it was unbelievably unlucky. I would struggle to find a different explanation. You don't have to talk to Illan, he's the saddest player in the dressing room, more or less in tears. You just give him a hug and leave him alone, speak to him in a few days about this.”