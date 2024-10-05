The summer transfer window was a hectic one for Sunderland as the Black Cats moulded a squad they hoped was capable of moving on from an underwhelming season.

With new head coach Regis Le Bris in the dugout, the early signs have been overwhelmingly positive after the likes of Chris Mephem and Wilson Isidor made impressive starts to their careers on Wearside to help the Black Cats challenge at the top end of the Championship table during the opening months of the season.

Even the big money departure of Jack Clarke to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town could not put hold on Sunderland’s form as Le Bris and his squad racked up impressive wins against the likes of Burnley, Portsmouth and Middlesbrough.

But what could the January transfer window hold in store for Sunderland? We fired up Football Manager 2024, updated the squad to its present state and allowed the world’s most popular managerial simulation to predict how the first month of the new year could play out at the Stadium of Light.

1 . OUT: Niall Huggins - to Coventry City The former Spurs man joined Championship rivals Coventry City in a £2m deal as he approached the final months of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

2 . IN: Jayson Molumby - from West Bromwich Albion The Black Cats boosted their already impressive midfield options with the £3m addition of the Republic of Ireland international.

3 . OUT: Joe Anderson - to Bolton Wanderers The centre-back joined League One club Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season.