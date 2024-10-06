Alan Browne reveals interesting detail in Sunderland contract and makes WrestleMania joke after Leeds United
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alan Browne has revealed a clause in his Sunderland contract - and also reacted to Luke O’Nien’s viral celebration after the equalising goal on Friday night.
Sunderland were heading towards a 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light against Leeds United before Browne’s effort slipped past Illan Meslier, sparking wild celebrations from Browne, O’Nien and their teammates alongside fans.
“It was unbelievable,” Browne responded when asked about the celebrations for Sunderland’s second goal “Everyone just legged it. I have just seen a video of Luke O’Nien! It's something you'd see in a WrestleMania. He could have hurt himself!
“That just sums it up. It's carnage, and they're the scenes that we want. Obviously, we don't want to be doing it for draws or leaving it that late, but to get that feeling around the place and everyone in it together celebrating with the fans, it keeps everyone connected. It's a huge perk to us.”
When asked what was going through his mind when the ball went past the goalkeeper, Browne added: “I thought, is it my goal, is it not? How did it happen?”
Browne was keen to claim the goal owing to a goal bonus clause in his contract. The Republic of Ireland international signed for Sunderland on a free transfer after leaving Preston North End last summer, penning a three-year deal.
“You’re joking...” Browne added when told that some outlets had given it as an own goal before revealing he has a goal bonus clause in his contract. “I do (have a goal bonus clause), yeah,” Browne added when asked. “I’ll be making sure I get that.”
On the game, Browne added: “They fought right to the end and I think we deserved the point, I would have to admit. As I say, the point was very important. I think before the game, a lot of talk was that fans would probably take a point because Leeds are starting to find their rhythm and the way that you are, unbeaten at home but it just shows the spirit in this team to just keep going.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.