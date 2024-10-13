Sunderland return to Championship action next weekend looking to build on their excellent start to the season at Hull City.
The Tigers fell to a heavy defeat against Norwich City in their last outing but had won three games before that as they battled back from a poor start to the campaign under new boss Tim Walter. Both Walter and Regis Le Bris have some injury concerns to contend with, and some big decisions to make. Here’s the early team news for both sides.
1. Lars-Jorgen Salvesen - available
Target forward Salvesen joined from Viking FK late last week but was not included in the squad to face Watford over the weekend. Seems likely he will be involved here, though perhaps not from the start. | NTB/AFP via Getty Images Photo: MATS TORBERGSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images
2. Chris Mepham - available
Mepham felt a pain in his hamstring on Friday night and was forced off, but trained on Monday without any discomfort and is expected to play as a result. | Getty Images
3. Curtis Nelson - out
Derby have suffered a major injury blow on the eve of the Sunderland game, with defensive stalwart Curtis Nelson ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. | Getty Images Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
4. Nat Phillips - doubt
Liverpool loanee missed Watford's game with a groin problem and it's not yet clear whether he'll be fit to face Sunderland. Given the news about Nelson, Derby will be desperate to have one of their other key options in central defence available. | Getty Images
