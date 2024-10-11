'Instinctive genius' - Sunderland star nominated for Championship goal of the month award
Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg has been nominated for the Championship’s goal of the month award following his audacious back heeled effort in the Black Cats’ recent 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.
The teenager was on hand to deliver the decisive blow at the Stadium of Light, finishing with a flourish from a tight angle to ensure that his side sealed all three points against their local rivals. The strike was Rigg’s first of the campaign, but was swiftly followed by a second in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United just prior to the international break.
Describing he midfielder’s goal against Boro, EFL sponsors SkyBet said: “Call it the impudence of youth or instinctive genius, the clarity of thought Rigg showed as the angle tightened against him to chop a backheel over the line took the collective breath away.”
The other strikes nominated for September’s award are Sheffield Wednesday veteran Barry Bannan’s effort against QPR, Sheffield United playmaker Gustavo Hamer’s stunner against Derby County, and Middlesbrough starlet Hayden Hackney’s screamer against Stoke City. Voting opens at 10am on Friday October 11th, via the EFL’s official website, and closes at 5pm on Monday October 14th. The winner will be announced on Friday October 18th.
Rigg has been in sublime form for Sunderland this season, and has admitted that he is eager to add more goal contributions to his game as the season progresses. Speaking after his goal against Leeds last week, he said: “Like I said against Middlesbrough, I'm just trying to get in them areas and add goals and assists to my game. So, as you've seen today, I was in the right spot at the right time. It was a positive start and then we dropped off a little bit. But obviously, big games like this, you need the crowd and obviously you can hear them in the background. They didn't stop for 90 minutes and we can thank them, really.”
