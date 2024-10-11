Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland midfielder is looking to win the award for September.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg has been nominated for the Championship’s goal of the month award following his audacious back heeled effort in the Black Cats’ recent 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

The teenager was on hand to deliver the decisive blow at the Stadium of Light, finishing with a flourish from a tight angle to ensure that his side sealed all three points against their local rivals. The strike was Rigg’s first of the campaign, but was swiftly followed by a second in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United just prior to the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing he midfielder’s goal against Boro, EFL sponsors SkyBet said: “Call it the impudence of youth or instinctive genius, the clarity of thought Rigg showed as the angle tightened against him to chop a backheel over the line took the collective breath away.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Rigg has been in sublime form for Sunderland this season, and has admitted that he is eager to add more goal contributions to his game as the season progresses. Speaking after his goal against Leeds last week, he said: “Like I said against Middlesbrough, I'm just trying to get in them areas and add goals and assists to my game. So, as you've seen today, I was in the right spot at the right time. It was a positive start and then we dropped off a little bit. But obviously, big games like this, you need the crowd and obviously you can hear them in the background. They didn't stop for 90 minutes and we can thank them, really.”