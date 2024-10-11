Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a busy weekend of action in both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Mark Collingwood has called on Seaham Red Star to ‘focus on themselves’ as they look to avoid becoming victim to the new manager bounce in Saturday’s visit to Guisborough Town.

Red Star will travel to face the Priorymen looking to build on the momentum gained by last weekend’s impressive home win against Kendal Town. However, they will face a home side under the charge of former Redcar Athletic manager Steve Connolly after he was appointed late last month. Speaking ahead of the trip to Teesside, Collingwood praised his opposite number but insisted his players must focus on getting their own game right to get a positive result.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

He told The Echo: “It’s a dangerous game for us because there will be a new manager bounce at Guisborough with Steve Connolly going in there and it does happen. We know that the players want to impress him and make sure they are in his plans. He did really well at Redcar Athletic, he’s a good manager and we know it means Guisborough will be a really hard game for us. But, we have to stop focusing on the opposition and more on ourselves. We need to continue doing what we do well and improve on what we don’t do well to help backup that win over a good Kendal side.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, league leaders Redcar Athletic host Whickham and two of the chasing pack meet at Gateway Park as Boro Rangers visit Blyth Town. Andy Ferguson takes charge of Newcastle Benfield for the first time when they travel to in-form Marske United after his appointment was confirmed earlier this week and Birtley Town are without the suspended Sam Ainsley and Benjamin Shodeinde for their home game with West Allotment Celtic. Bottom of the table Tow Law Town are the visitors to Easington Colliery, West Auckland Town host Penrith and Shildon make the short trip to Crook Town. Newcastle Blue Star can move to within two points of the play-offs with a home win against Northallerton Town and North Shields and Whitley Bay both head to Cumbria to take on Kendal Town and Carlisle City respectively.

West End issue rallying call ahead of Washington home clash

Sunderland West End have issued a rallying call to their local community to get behind them in Friday night’s home clash with Washington.

After taking maximum points from visits to Grangetown Boys Club and Billingham Town over the last week, West End have moved into fourteenth place in the Northern League Division Two table and could move into the top half if they can claim a third consecutive win against the Mechanics. With a positive mood around the club, West End have launched a ‘Go West Day’ ahead of Friday night’s game and are hoping to use the game to connect with figures within the local community to strengthen bonds that can benefit both parties throughout the future.

A club statement read: “We want this football club to be a main hub for the community. We're starting to get good local people and companies on board but we need the support through the gate. Come down and give us a go"

There is one other Friday night fixture in the second tier as FC Hartlepool travel to Bedford Terrace to take on Billingham Town. Elsewhere on Saturday, there is a key clash at Welfare Park as second placed Horden CW entertain leaders Esh Winning and third placed Yarm and Eaglescliffe make one of their longest trips of the season as they visit Alnwick Town. Tom Ions and Ryan Hardie are set to miss Jarrow’s home game with Sunderland RCA and Boldon CA are hoping to add a forward to their squad ahead of their visit to Chester-le-Street Town.

Speaking ahead of the game, Boldon joint-manager Dan Crooks said: “We are all looking forward to another hard test against an in-form Chester-le-Street Town side on Saturday. We’re going there in a confident mood and with the desire to take some points from the game to build on last weekend’s win against Darlington Town.”

A suspension has ruled Clayton McDonald out of Redcar Town’s with Darlington Town and Chester-le-Street United can move into the top eight with a win at Grangetown Boys Club. Prudhoe YC Seniors head to Billingham Synthonia, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion entertain Thornaby and Bedlington Terriers are the visitors to Newcastle University.