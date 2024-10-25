Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a busy weekend ahead in both tiers of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood has insisted an improvement is just around the corner as his side prepare to visit Carlisle City on Saturday.

Red Star are sat second from bottom in the Division One table after suffering four consecutive defeats in the aftermath of an impressive home win against Kendal Town earlier this month. However, Collingwood’s men could and should have taken at least a point from three of those losses and the Red Star boss believes his side can embark on an improved run of form if they are more clinical in front of goal.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

He told The Echo: “We’ve had Blyth, we’ve had Guisborough and we’ve had Kendal but if we play like we did last weekend against anything outside of the top six, we will absolutely hammer somebody. I am annoyed but I am not annoyed with my players because they are giving absolutely everything but they just fluffed their lines in front of goal but we know that will change and we will get the results our performances deserve.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Easington Colliery will hope to bounce back from their narrow midweek defeat at Boro Rangers when they host Northallerton Town. Their conquerors can move within four points of leaders Redcar Athletic with a win at West Auckland Town and fourth placed Shildon will aim to continue their recent improvement with a win at Birtley Town. Newcastle Benfield are without the suspended Lennon Trinder and Ryan Smith for their trip to Guisborough Town and Whickham has signed goalkeeper Adam Cameron ahead of their visit to Newcastle Blue Star. Marske United head to Cumbria as they take on Kendal Town, bottom of the table Tow Law Town are the visitors to West Allotment Celtic and Whitley Bay take on Penrith at Hillheads.

There is one FA Vase first round tie taking place as North Shields travel to Wakefield after last weekend’s scheduled meeting was postponed an hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch. The Robins will take a check on the fitness of midfielder Ryan Carr after he suffered a serious looking ankle injury in their midweek home with against Guisborough Town.

Colledge wants focus from Horden CW after midweek draw

Horden CW have been urged to ‘reset, refocus and relax’ as they look to return to form and boost their bid for promotion into the Northern League’s top tier.

Jonny Payne’s men are one of three sides sat on 43 points at the top of the Division Two table - but are without a win in their last three games in all competitions. The midweek draw at Sunderland RCA proved to be a disappointing return for the Marras - and assistant manager Andy Colledge has stressed only showing the right mentality will enable his side to return to winning ways on their long trip to Alnwick Town this weekend.

He told The Echo: "We’ve now gone three games without a win so our mentality is coming into play. The lads are still playing well but they are putting to much pressure on themselves and we have to remember nothing gets won in October so we just have to reset, refocus and relax a bit. We know Alnwick will be a tough test as going up there was always tough when I played and now they are back in the league I expect it to be the same now.”

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

There is one Friday night clash in the second tier as in-form Sunderland West End go looking for a fifth consecutive win in all competitions against Redcar Town. West End will hope their recent upturn in form will see a similar show of support from the local community after a crowd of almost 350 were on hand for their recent 8-0 hammering of Washington.

Elsewhere on Saturday, joint-leaders Esh Winning host Billingham Synthonia and fellow frontrunners Yarm and Eaglescliffe travel to Darlington Town. Sunderland RCA make the trip to Newcastle University and Grangetown Boys Club entertain FC Hartlepool just days after the departure of manager James Hunter. Chester-le-Street Town have added Ethan Bewley to their squad ahead of their home game with Prudhoe YC and Sam Irwin has joined Boldon CA ash they prepare to host Chester-le-Street United. Jarrow are hoping to have Thomas Ions back in contention for their trip to Billingham Town and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion are without the suspended Abu Salim for their home game with Bedlington Terriers.