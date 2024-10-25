Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and Luton Town were involved in a post-game melee at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday

Régis Le Bris has explained that he doesn’t expect Sunderland to face any punishment from the authorities after last Wednesday’s post-game melee.

The Black Cats defeated the Hatters 2-1 in the Championship earlier this week to maintain their place as Championship leaders after 11 games. After a physical contest, however, there was a mass melee between Sunderland and Luton Town players with Jobe Bellingham booked after the final whistle.

Le Bris, though, does not expect anything further to come from the incident in terms of punishment and moved to play down the coming together between the two sides at full-time.

“I don't think so,” Le Bris responded when asked if he thought Sunderland would receive any punishment for their part in the end-of-game incident. “It's an emotional reaction. I don't think we need to be punished. Everyone was calm one minute later so one no problem.”

He continued: “It's still emotional this kind of game. I have no problem. We protected our players and we need to keep our calm in this situation. It's normal to have this reaction and at the end everyone was okay.”

“At the minute it's important to win for sure,” Le Bris added regarding the win at Kenilworth Road. “I liked this atmosphere, it was really British and it was so well played. This kind of football is so difficult to face. I really like this kind of football, there's an identity.

|If we can keep going and winning, it's good for Sunderland, the fans and everyone. The players are tired now. We want to recover quickly because we have another game in two days.”