NON-LEAGUE: Seaham Red Star remain confident as promotion candidates lie in wait

There is an action packed weekend ahead as North East clubs compete in the Northern League and FA Vase First Round.

Assistant manager Michael Johnson has insisted Seaham Red Star are in confident mood as they prepare to host promotion contenders Blyth Town this weekend.

Mark Collingwood’s men are sat second from bottom in the Division One table after following up a 4-3 win against Kendal Town with successive defeats in a visit to Guisborough Town and the midweek home loss against Newcastle Benfield. There is little respite for Red Star as they host a Blyth side that are looking to chase down current Division One leaders Redcar Athletic by extending their unbeaten run to a ninth game this weekend.

Despite results going against Red Star over the last week, Johnson has stressed there is a confidence they can upset the odds and claim a win that he believes would have been secured in the recent defeats had it not been for individuals errors.

Action from Jarrow's FA Vase second qualifying round win against Seaham Red Star (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

He told The Echo: “We are going into it at a strange time where we have lost the last two but we probably deserved something from both games - but individual errors have cost us. For the majority of the game, the performances have been good but it’s just those lapses in concentration. We can only say that for so long and we have to start picking up wins and points. We aren’t far off going on a big run and hopefully that can start against a very good team in Blyth Town on Saturday. It’s going to be a tough game but we are confident we can get something, especially at home where the performances have been pretty good.”

Johnson confirmed Red Star have a strong squad available for the game.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there is an early game at The Glebe Sports Ground as Whickham’s home clash with Newcastle Blue Star has been given an 11am kick-off. Easington Colliery have added Seaham Red Star striker Brad Chisholm to their squad ahead of their visit to Shildon and Newcastle Benfield are hoping to continue an impressive start under new manager Andy Ferguson when they host Kendal Town. West Auckland Town are the visitors to struggling Tow Law Town, Whitley Bay entertain Birtley Town at Hillheads and West Allotment Celtic travel to Cumbria as they take on Penrith.

In-form West End warned ahead of Boldon trip

Sunderland West End have been warned they will face a Boldon CA side determined to preserve an unbeaten home record under their new management team.

The Division Two rivals meet at the Villa on Friday night as the hosts look to build on a record of two wins and two draws in their first four home league games under the watch of Dan Crooks and David Palmer. West End will make the trip to South Tyneside in good form after collecting three consecutive wins - but Crooks has stressed the Boldon squad have targets of their own ahead of a big night under the lights on South Tyneside.

He told The Echo: “We have won three on the spin in the league but we know it’s a tough game under the lights against West End, who are also in good form. We are unbeaten at home in the league since we took over and we plan to make Boldon a hard place for people to come and play.”

Washington are aiming for only their second league win of the season when they visit Chester-le-Street United on Saturday and Chester-le-Street Town can move to within two points of the play-off spots with a win at Redcar Town. Billingham Synthonia have added Foster Garton to their squad ahead of their short trip to Yarm and Eaglescliffe and Esh Winning will look to return to winning ways when they host Alnwick Town. Billingham Town make the long trip to Bedlington Terriers and Thornaby host Grangetown Boys Club at Teesdale Park.

Jarrow eye club history in FA Vase tie

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia has called on the local community to get behind his players in their bid to create club history on Saturday afternoon.

The Perth Green outfit have already seen Sunderland West End and Seaham Red Star to reach the FA Vase first round for only the third time in their short history as an Ebac Northern League club. However, a home win against Division Two rivals FC Hartlepool this weekend would see Malia and his side match the club’s best ever performance in the competition and take them within 90 minutes of taking that record outright.

Jarrow in action at Chester-le-Street Town (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s tie, Malia told The Echo: “A win for us would see us match the club’s best ever run in the competition from four years ago and we can’t wait for the game. We played FC Hartlepool a couple of weeks ago and played some brilliant stuff to come away with three points but we know this is another big test.”

Elsewhere in the Vase, there is a Friday night clash at Essity Park as Prudhoe YC host Division One leaders Redcar Athletic. 2015 Vase winners North Shields travel to Wakefield on Saturday and Horden CW will aim to continue another memorable run in the competition when they visit Padiham. There are two all Northern League clashes as Crook Town host Newcastle University and Guisborough Town entertain Carlisle City. Marske United travel to Merseyside to take on Ashville FC, Boro Rangers are in Yorkshire as they take on Albion Sports, Northallerton Town entertain Northern Counties East side Campion and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion face a home tie with Barnoldswick Town.