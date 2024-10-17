Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland figure is reportedly open to a move to Hartlepool United in the National League...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland under-21 lead coach Graeme Murty would be “interested” in the vacant Hartlepool United job, according to reports.

Sarll's tumultuous tenure as Hartlepool United manager ended after just 15 games following his appointment as Kevin Phillips’ replacement last summer. Sarll leaves Pools having managed just four wins from 15 games, with the club stranded in 16th in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United were also knocked out of the FA Cup by National League North side Brackley on Tuesday evening, forcing owner Raj Singh into another managerial change at the Victoria Ground with ex-Rangers man Murty’s name linked with the job.

It is understood that Hartlepool United’s interest in the Sunderland coach is genuine with the BBC adding that Murty is keen to step back into a first-team role. Their report also adds that Pools are considering multiple options in their hunt for Sarll’s successor.

Saltburn-born Murty has been in charge of Sunderland’s under-21s side since 2022 and led his side to the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham last season. The former Southampton and Reading player also has managerial experience with Rangers.

Murty took his first steps in coaching after retiring from playing and was appointed as an assistant youth development coach at Southampton's academy in 2012, working primarily with the under-12 to under-16s teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014, Murty joined Championship club Norwich City as a youth development phase lead coach, taking control of their under-16s team. He was promoted to the position of manager of their under-18s team in 2015 before his stint at Rangers.