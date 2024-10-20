Collingwood rues missed chances as Seaham Red Star fall to Blyth Town defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was another busy weekend across the Ebac Northern League and FA Vase first round.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood rued a number of missed chances as his side fell to a narrow home defeat against promotion contenders Blyth Town.

Despite creating some major opportunities to claim what would have been an eye-catching win, Collingwood’s men emerged empty-handed as a goal from former Red Star striker Dan Wilson gave the visitors all three points. Speaking after the game, Collingwood admitted the ‘little moments’ had handed the points to Town - but insisted there was little to choose between the two sides.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

He told The Echo: “We should have won the game but we can’t expect to miss the chances we missed and win a game. We’ve had five or six, not even half-chances, but clearcut chances, one on ones. We couldn’t hit a barn door and it’s a shame really because I’m not sure any neutral walking into the ground would be able to tell who was second top in the league and who was second from bottom. We were as good as them, we proved that today, it’s just the little moments that have decided it. We’ve had Blyth, we should have beat Benfield, we’ve had Guisborough and Kendal, and if we play like we did today against anything out of the top six, we will absolutely hammer someone soon. The players gave us absolutely everything.”

Elsewhere in Division One, goals either side of half-time from Billy Greulich-Smith and Aaron Cunningham condemned Easington Colliery to a 2-0 defeat at Shildon. A Jay Hope brace and a goal apiece from James Harrison and Layton Watts gave West Auckland Town a 4-1 away victory against struggling Tow Law Town and Max Cowburn, Christopher De Nguidjol and Harvey Walsh netted as West Allotment Celtic claimed a 3-1 win at Penrith. Whitley Bay hit Birtley Town for six as Mikel Thompson, Liam Beeston, Mackenzie Sharpe, Matty Griggs, Chris Luaba and Thomas Wilson all scored for Jay Bates’ side and Aidan Haley’s equaliser earned Newcastle Benfield a home draw against Kendal Town after Steven Yawson put for the visitors ahead.

West End extend fine form with Boldon win

Sunderland West End moved to within a point of the top ten with an impressive away win at Boldon CA on Friday night.

West End made the short trip to the Villa looking for a fourth consecutive win in all competitions and they racked up a quartet of victories as Craig Linsel scored either side of an equaliser from Scott Purvis. However, Boldon joint-manager Dan Crooks pointed to an early decision from the officials that he felt cost his side a chance of extending their own positive run of form.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

He told The Echo: “We started poorly but to be fair the players reacted well after half time. But I have to say I am baffled how the last man can make a foul ten minutes in and the referee gives a yellow card when the whole ground were completely expecting a red. All in all, there were some decent individual performances so hopefully we can build on that and bounce back next week.”

Elsewhere in Division Two, Chester-le-Street Town came out on top in an entertaining clash at Redcar Town. Kieran Hall fired the Cestrians in front inside the opening ten minutes but goals from Mustapha Abdullahi and Connor Smith turned the game on its head. However, the visitors would not be denied as Hall’s second of the day and a Kieron Beattie goal gave them all three points. A Michael Mallaburn brace and a goal apiece from Stephen Siyanbola and Charlie Loveday helped Chester-le-Street United ease to a 4-0 home win against Washington and Dale Hopson, Lennox Barry and John Stephenson scored as Billingham Town ran out 3-1 winners at Bedlington Terriers.

Esh Winning returned to winning ways to boost their promotion push as Reece Brown and Cobi Jones goals were enough to see off Alnwick Town and Yarm and Eaglescliffe also continue to shine after Josh Larkin’s late strike gave his side a narrow home win against Billingham Synthonia. Ryan Wright and Connor Grant netted in Thornaby’s 2-1 home win against Grangetown Boys Club as the hosts moved to within touching distance of the play-off places.

Horden fall to heavy Vase defeat

Horden CW saw their FA Vase run come to a crashing end as they suffered a heavy defeat at North West Counties League side Padiham.

The Marras traveled to the North West looking to reach the second round for the second time in three seasons - but were condemned to a 5-0 defeat by a Tyler James brace and a goal apiece from Jakob Hebda, Joshua Briggs and Kieron Molloy.

Elsewhere, a four-goal salvo from Corey Nicholson helped Crook Town to a 5-2 home win against Newcastle University. Ryton and Crawcrook Albion racked up an impressive home win as Rhys McLeod, Louis Calvert and Joseph Groves-Forbes found the net to see off Barnoldswick Town. Northallerton Town moved into the second round draw as Adam Walker and James Coatsworth scored second-half goals to help their side see off Campion.

There was penalty heartache for Boro Rangers as they came out on the wrong end of a shoot-out after a 3-3 draw with Albion Sports. A last-gasp strike from Josh Simpson helped Carlisle City come through an all-Northern League tie at Guisborough Town and a James Sayer goal was not enough for Marske United as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Nashville. There was one Friday night fixture as an Adam Boyes hat-trick ensured Northern League Division One leaders Redcar Athletic finally made their class tell with a 5-2 win in their away tie at Division Two side Prudhoe YC.