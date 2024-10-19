Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest team news, manager quotes and television information ahead of Sunderland’s visit to Hull City.

Sunderland will hope to continue an impressive run of form when they travel to Hull City this weekend.

After losing just two of their opening nine games of the Championship season, the Black Cats sat on top of the second tier table during the international break - although they could find themselves in fourth place by the time kick-offs rolls around at the MKM Stadium if Sheffield United, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion pick up wins in their own fixtures. However, the mood surrounding the Black Cats squad remains overwhelmingly positive as Regis Le Bris’ charges aim to hand yet another boost to their push for promotion into the Premier League. The hosts are sat firmly in mid-table after winning three, drawing three and losing three of their nine games and lie four points from the play-offs ahead of their clash with Sunderland.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Hull City v Sunderland?

“It’s better to be on that place in the table but it’s not enough to assess the team, assess the Championship as well. Maybe after 20 (games), mid-season, it’s more consistent to assess a team but for us I still think we have many talented players, young players, older players as well, so it’s a good balance. The core of the team was short until now but with three or five more players, maybe we will have a stronger core and I think it’s useful with that kind of week. We’ll have three games in six days, then one week and then three games in six days again. We have some strength, it’s clear so reinforcing that strength is really important. We have many elements to develop as well, for example control of the game and control of possession.”

What has Tim Walter said about Hull City v Sunderland?

Speaking to Tigers+ after a 2-0 friendly win against Turkish side Alanyaspor last week, he said: "We had a lot of chances. We created a lot of chances, but we also missed some, and that's what we've said before; we have to be more clinical. To have the situations and to have the chances makes me more happy. They've had a great week, and I'm really happy that we've come here, so it's been a good week, and we're really happy.

"We're more patient, not only the building-up, but also in the mid-third and especially in the final third we created good moments, and that's what we've tried to do (in training). It's good to see that the boys want to adapt and for a coach, it's really good to see.

What is the latest team news ahead of Hull City v Sunderland?

There was mixed news on the injury front for Sunderland as recent signing Aaron Connolly comes into contention for a debut against his former club after impressing for the Black Cats Under-21s in recent weeks. However, Eliezer Mayenda and Dan Ballard are still a week away from returning to contention and Salis Abdul Samed is unlikely to return until next month. Hull will be without summer signing Gustavo Puerta as manager Tim Walter has claimed the former Bayer Leverkusen ‘still needs some time’ before he is ready to feature.

Is Hull City v Sunderland live on television?

Yes, the fixture has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports and will be available to watch via their Sky Sports Football channel and SkyGo smartphone and tablet app. Coverage will get underway at 2.30pm on Sunday, just half an hour before kick-off at the MKM Stadium.