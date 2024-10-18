Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Rigg’s incredible rise has been recognised by the EFL

Chris Rigg has been named as the winner of the prestigious EFL Young Player of the Month award.

The award recognises exceptional performance across the three divisions and has previously been won by elite players such as Michael Olise, Brennan Johnson, Tammy Abraham and Jarrod Bowen in the early years of their careers. Rigg has been rewarded for his superb form across the month of September, which included his wonderful winning goal against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

Rigg has become the fourth Sunderland player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Josh Maja, Dan Neil and Amad. Bali Mumba is another Sunderland academy graduate to previously win the award, though as a player of Plymouth Argyle.

Rigg has also won the Championship Goal of the Month award for his strike against Middlesbrough, with former Sunderland striker and EFL pundit saying that the Black Cats have a ‘very special’ talent in their ranks.

“For Chris Rigg to pull off a finish like this in any game would’ve been impressive, but for it to be a goal that opened the scoring [and eventually decided] a hotly contested regional affair means this will be one that lives long in the memory for Sunderland fans,” Goodman said.

“It’s become clear that the Black Cats have another very special talent on their hands, and finishes like this just serve to remind us how easily he’s been able to take everything in his stride.”

Rigg himself said: “I’m delighted to receive the award, but the main thing is that it was the winning goal in such a big game. Patrick Roberts picked the ball up on the right and I thought I’d get into the box - thankfully the ball fell to me and I back-heeled it into the net.”