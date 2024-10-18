Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Régis Le Bris has issued an injury update ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Hull City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris is not expecting any of Sunderland’s injured players to return for this weekend’s trip to Hull City though he added that Eliezer Mayenda and Dan Ballard are close to full fitness.

Le Bris says that both Mayenda and Ballard could return for the trip to Luton Town on Wednesday, but fully expects both to be available for Oxford United’s visit to the Stadium of Light next weekend if not. Mayenda has been recovering from a minor muscle problem, while Ballard has been absent with an ankle issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland head coach also confirmed that Aaron Connolly is line to make his debut at some stage agains this former club, having scored three goals in two games over the international break for the club’s U21 team. Less positive was the news on RC Lens Salis Abdul Samed, who Le Bris confirmed is not close to making his debut for the club.

Samed suffered a setback in his recovery from an injury and Le Bris suggested that he is unlikely to be available before the next international break in November.

Le Bris said: “[Mayenda] should be ready for next week. Not sure about the Luton game, but possibly Oxford United.

“Ballard should be ready for next week. Salis, maybe for the next international break. Aaron is fit and ready. He had two opportunities to play with the U21s and he did very well. He played 45 minutes in the first one and 75 minutes in the other.

“The final test is always the competitive, but what we can see everyday on the pitches, he is in a good place.”