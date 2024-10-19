Average away attendance: 902. Largest away following: 1,787Average away attendance: 902. Largest away following: 1,787
Sunderland's remarkable away support compared to Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and other Championship rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 18th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST

How does Sunderland’s average away support compare to their rivals across the second tier?

Sunderland have enjoyed a stunning level of support at the Stadium of Light throughout what has been a memorable opening to the new Championship season.

The dramatic 2-2 draw against Leeds United prior to the international break ensured Regis Le Bris’ side are unbeaten in their first five games on home soil after winning their previous four previous home fixtures. That has laid the foundations for a brilliant start and put Sunderland among the promotion contenders ahead of their clash with Hull City. Although two wins and two draws in away games may not match their home record, it does show some serious improvement from last season.

Another feature of being on the road is the remarkable travelling support that has got behind Le Bris and his players - but how does Sunderland’s average away support compare to their rivals across the second tier?

*The figures have been compiled by ourselves from the information collated by both Football Fan Banter, and The 72. It starts from the team with the lowest average to the highest.

Average away attendance: 980. Largest away following: 1,760

1. Millwall

Average away attendance: 980. Largest away following: 1,760 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,132. Largest away following: 2,900

2. Hull City

Average away attendance: 1,132. Largest away following: 2,900 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,168. Largest away following: 2,271

3. Preston North End

Average away attendance: 1,168. Largest away following: 2,271 | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Average away attendance: 1,275. Largest away following: 1,776

4. Watford

Average away attendance: 1,275. Largest away following: 1,776 Photo: Clive Rose

