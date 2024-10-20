Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche has been struggling to force his way into first-team contention

Régis Le Bris insists the door is not closed for Adil Aouchiche at Sunderland despite his ongoing absence from competitive football at the club.

Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba both fell out of favour earlier in the season and were close to leaving the club on deadline day. Since then, Ba has gradually edged back into contention and stepped up his comeback attempts by playing 90 minutes in an U21 Premier League Cup game during the week.

There was still no sign of Aouchiche, which Le Bris said was a reflection of the selection requirements of the competition. He insists that he will keep an open mind with all of his players in the long Championship campaign but it is clear that the 22-year-old is out of favour at this stage. Ba is likely to retain his place in the senior squad this weekend with Ian Poveda absent due to injury.

“With the U21s, you have to manage with the ages because there is a maximum [you can select above a certain age] - three, I think,” Le Bris said.

“So we had to be careful and make a choice. It is the same with Abdoullah, Adil and everyone else, if a position is open then they can work to earn it. I don't forget any player, every player can be important when the season is so long. If any player works well, is connected with the team, with the game model and with the project, he can play for sure.”

Aouchiche looks unlikely to feature when Sunderland face Hull City on Sunday afternoon.