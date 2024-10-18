Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull City and Sunderland both have multiple injury concerns ahead of this weekend’s game

Hull City have been hit with a triple injury blow ahead of Sunderland’s visit last weekend.

Attacking midfielder Abdus Omur suffered an injury during Hull City’s 4-0 defeat to Norwich City in the last game before the international break and boss Tim Walter has confirmed that while close to full fitness, he will not feature on Sunday.

Hull City will be also be without goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and midfielder Steven Alzate, who both suffered injuries in the final build up to Sunday’s game. Winger Dogukan Sinik could be named in the matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from injury and featuring in a friendly in Turkey over the international break, though his role will likely be limited.

"Today was the first day for Abdus, though he was out with us at the training camp in Turkey, “ Walter said.

“For Sunday, it's not possible. Today, we had two injuries with Carl [Rushworth], who now needs an MRI scan. Steven Alzate will also have an MRI scan on a calf problem and then we will have to see what happens. [Sinik] had his first moments on the pitch, and he was very happy. How he behaved in the training camp, he was very happy, he was very open, and everybody tried to help him, so for him, it was really brilliant. Now he has to improve. You can't say now it's the right moment or in in a few weeks is the right moment, he has to improve because he didn't play in such a long time. We have tried to help him, but now he's open, and now he's on the point that we can work with him, so that's good.”

Neither Rushworth nor Alzate have been first choices for Walter so far this season, with the latter used as an impact substitute as he builds his match fitness following his arrivals as a free agent. Walter says he is confident in the depth of his squad to cope.

Walter said: "That's how it is and that's the reason why we need a big squad, and we are talking about the good quality in the squad because everybody can be one player for the first eleven. That's why we have a big squad."

Striker Ryan Longman remains sidelined as he recovers from a long-term shoulder injury, while young goalkeepers Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Harvey Cartwright and defender Andy Smith are also still out.