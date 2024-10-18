Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Régis Le Bris has explained Salis Abdul Samed’s ongoing absence from the Sunderland squad

Régis Le Bris understands the frustration surrounding Salis Abdul Samed’s ongoing injury issues but insists that patience is the best way of ensuring he makes a big impact for Sunderland this season.

Samed has not been able to make his debut since joining on loan from RC Lens on deadline day, a source of frustration for fans eager to see a player of his pedigree involved and particularly as he can bring a very different option to Le Bris’s midfield. With no option-to-buy clause included in his loan, the Ghana international was clearly signed to make an impact in the here and now. Samed had been closing to making his debut before suffering a recurrence of a muscle problem, and Le Bris says a repeat would cause significant problems moving into the rest of the campaign.

As such, he says Sunderland simply have to be patient with the 24-year-old and are now targeting the fixtures that follow the November international break as the point at which he might be able to make his debut.

Le Bris said: “So, Salis picked up an injury at Lens in one of his last sessions there. He kicked the ball and felt a pain. The first assessment was not completely accurate so we had to reassess it later. He then suffered a recurrence in the same muscle and then it becomes very difficult to take a risk. For the first time [it's possible] because you are still young but the second time, you need to be very careful. So if he feels sore, we need to reduce the load and to take time to avoid another recurrence - because it is the worst scenario for everyone. So this is the position we are in. There will be time for him to make an impact.

“It opens the options for others, so we take care of the injured players and focus on those who are [available], and at the moment they are good.”

Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda remain absent ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Hull City on Sunday afternoon, but both could return for the game against Luton Town and are expected to definitely be available for Oxford United’s visit next weekend.